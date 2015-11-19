Schalke 04 - Bayern Munich Preview: League leaders face tough away test in Gelsenkirchen

With internationals behind us and not returning until March, the Bundesliga resumes with Schalke hosting Bayern Munich in the most enticing meeting of the weekend.

Bayern are currently top of the table with 34 points from 12 games, unbeaten so far this season. Schalke meanwhile are fifth on 20 points from their opening 12 fixtures and a win for the home side would see the gap between the two close to 11 points.

Team News

Schalke: Schalke have a long injury list to deal with heading into Saturday but could be set to welcome back Fabian Giefer and Atsuto Uchida from their injuries after they resumed training. Johannes Geis is still serving his suspension and will miss the next two games while the hosts will still be without Benedikt Höwedes with a broken finger. Marco Höger is also unavailable as he is out long term with a knee injury.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will need to find his scoring boots if Schalke are to come away with anything on Saturday with the Dutchman finding the net just four times this season. Schalke have 11 goals in their last five games and will need to find some defensive solidity ahead of Saturday against Bayern's goal machine.

Bayern Munich: Pep Guardiola's men are flying high in the domestic league and in Europe and will look to continue their fine league form on Saturday. Sebastian Rode is close to a return to action but three key players remain out for multiple weeks. Juan Bernat and Franck Ribery aren't expected to be available for selection until December while Mario Götze is out until the new year with a groin injury.

The league leaders bring two of the three top scorers in the Bundesliga this season in the form of Robert Lewandowski (14) and Thomas Müller (11). Including their two top scorers' tallies, Bayern have scored a league high 37 goals while conceding just four times thanks to a superb backline.

Background

Schalke have won once in their last 10 competitive meetings with Bayern Munich, drawing twice in the two fixtures last season.

Bayern Munich's most recent Bundesliga result was a 4-0 win over Stuttgart while Schalke fell 3-2 away to Borussia Dortmund.

Schalke have conceded 11 goals in their four previous meetings with their opponents on Saturday, scoring just three times in the process.

Players to Watch

Schalke - Leroy Sané: The young winger has been a star for Schalke this season and has already attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. With four goals and three assists, Sané has been efficient and will cause Bayern plenty of problems on Saturday if given the opportunities.

Bayern Munich - Douglas Costa: The Brazilian has been faultless this season, leading the league in assists with seven and scoring twice in his debut campaign with the German giants. With plenty of pace in his locker and an eye for a pass, Costa is one of Bayern's many danger men but Schalke may want to keep an eye on Lewandowski and Müller.