1. FC Köln sign Caldwell

Newly promoted Frauen-Bundesliga team 1. FC Köln have announced the signing of Irish International Diane Caldwell on their official homepage today. The 27-year-old defensive all-arounder has completed her move from Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL with whom she came second last season.

Head Coach Marcus Kühn is pleased with the newest addition to the team and has pointed out that Caldwell has signed for Köln despite "offers from other teams." He's confident because the 27-year-old already has a lot "international experience" that will "bring the team [Köln] further." The defender enjoyed periods playing in the USA, Iceland, Ireland and Norway.

Caldwell told the Football Association of Ireland that she already had her medical on Saturday and competed in her first match for Köln on Sunday in a friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which they won 4-0. The highlight of the game was Caldwell's first goal for the traditional club. It was "a nice start to my FC Köln career," she said and added that it was "always one of my [Caldwell] ambitions to play in Germany so I [Caldwell] am looking forward to it."

Caldwell hopes she can help Köln stay in the top division

The Irish International is fully aware of Köln's current situation. The newcomer to the Frauen-Bundesliga are last in the table and most likely has to face the reality of relegation if they don't improve their performances. Caldwell mentioned that Köln wanted to "strengthen their team [Köln] for the second half of the campaign by bringing in some players" and hopes that she "can help them [Köln] stay in the top division."

Caldwell also added that the Frauen-Bundesliga "has a lot of the best players in the world playing in their league" and "some of the top teams as well" but she is very excited and looking forward to the new challenge.

Upcoming friendly versus World Champions USA in San Diego

Caldwell is currently in San Diego with Ireland's National Team and is preparing for the upcoming friendly against World Champions USA on Sunday. Kick-off is at 10.30pm.