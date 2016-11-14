England vs Spain Preview: Three Lions looking to end international break with win against silky Spanish

England interim manager, Gareth Southgate will be hoping that his Three Lions can make it four games unbeaten under his temporary tenure, when they take on former World Cup and European champions, Spain at Wembley Stadium.

One last chance to impress

Tuesday's game will be the final opportunity for Southgate to show that he deserves the top job on a permanent basis, and the former Middlesbrough manager has not had a bad record in charge of the national side since taking over from the departing Sam Allardyce.

Southgate has given opportunities to the likes of Jesse Lingard, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Aaron Cresswell during his short tenure, and managed a win and a draw before Friday's clash with Scotland.

The Three Lions certainly looked a lot better against Gordon Strachan's side than in the goalless draw with Slovenia the last time out. Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill gave them a comfortable victory over the Scots, and Southgate will be hoping for something similar against Julen Lopetegui's side.

Still a powerhouse

Spain are certainly not the same side that managed to win the World Cup back in 2010, and consecutive European Championships in both 2008 and 2012 respectively, but have shown they are still one of the continents strongest sides.

It has been a solid start for Lopetegui since the retirement of Vicente del Bosque, remaining unbeaten in his first four matches, and were top of their 2018 World Cup qualifying group going into Saturday's clash with Macedonia.

It looked a breeze on paper for the Spaniards, and it was certainly was that, a own goal from Darko Velkovski starting the scoring, and further goals from Vitolo, Nacho Monreal and Aritz Aduriz gave them a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Team news

One big blow to Southgate's starting XI will be the absence of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, the forward only made his return from injury during 1-1 draw with Arsenal before been named in the squad. He was a unused substitute in Friday's match, and the 23-year-old has since went back to Spurs, after a agreement between the club and the FA.

Spain have also suffered a big blow up top, with Chelsea's Diego Costa withdrawing from the squad with a groin problem, but it is expected that Alvaro Morata will be his replacement like for the game against Macedonia. Lopetegui continues to be without both Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos, which forced him into a makeshift back four on Saturday, but could prove to be more of a problem at Wembley.

England will take on Spain at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, November 15 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.