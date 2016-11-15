Kramny announced as Arminia Bielefeld boss

On Tuesday, Arminia Bielefeld finally ended their search for a new head coach as Jürgen Kramny took the post.

Arminia had been without a manager since Rüdiger Rehm was sacked after a 4-0 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf on October 22nd.

From that game things have picked up with interim Carsten Rump ending an 11-game wait for a win. He joins Sebastian Hille as Kramny's assistant head coaches.

From Walpurgis to the former VfB head coach

It did initially look like former VfL Osnabrück boss, Maik Walpurgis was set to take on the role but he was snapped up last week by FC Ingolstadt 04.

Whether or not that was a set-back in the search was not confirmed by the Bielefelder Alm outfit but they now have a new man to move things forward.

Kramny is yet another coach in the German set-up who has come through 1. FSV Mainz 05, having started with the under-19s before becoming assistant to the first-team.

He then moved on to VfB Stuttgart, where he oversaw both the under-19 and under-23 sides and then took charge at the Mercedes-Benz Arena for a brief spell.

Happy to get things over the line

Speaking to the media once the news had been announced, Kramny, Samir Arabi (sporting director) and Hartmut Ostrowski (chairman, supervisory board) had their say.

Kramny said, "As a coach and a player, I have truly found Arminia to be an exciting team with a great atmsophere at home games. I'm excited by this new opportunity."

Arabi added, "In the past days we began very intensive and good discussions with Jürgen, and we are delighted he is the right head coach for our onward path."

Ostrowski concluded, "We're pleased to have won over a head coach with Bundesliga experience for Arminia Bielefeld. Jürgen Kramny enjoys the the full support of the board."

Quotes via Arminia BIelefeld's official website.