Baum given Augsburg job until end of season

On Wednesday, FC Augsburg confirmed that Manuel Baum would retain the role of head coach until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has impressed after being handed the job on an interim basis at the end of the Hinrunde and has been suitably rewarded as a result.

Can Baum turn things around?

After Dirk Schuster's short stint in charge and his shock sacking, Baum has stepped into the hot seat and showed remarkable calm in taking over.

A win against Borussia Mönchengladbach was followed by a draw with Borussia Dortmund, which massively boosted their standing after 16 games.

The club currently sit six points above the drop zone in mid-table, that gap was greatly aided by the final push in those aforementioned matches.

Reuter and Baum talk about the deal

"We are convinced that Manuel Baum is the correct coach to further implement the philosophy of FC Augsburg and help bring the club forward," said sporting director Stefan Reuter to the club website. He added: "This is why we have given him a long-term deal."

Given the lack of available managers and Baum's start, it was perhaps the best decision for everyone involved. Reuter continued, "He will not need a major adaptation period, as he has already been at the club for the last two-and-a-half years and showed that he can successfully carry out the club's ideals with the younger teams."

The sporting director concluded by praising Baum's start as head coach, "The two matches against Mönchengladbach and Dortmund were exceptionally well-prepared."

Baum himself was understandably excited with the appointment, "I am delighted in the trust shown in me by the FCA officials." He explained, "The work with the team before the winter break was very intense but I enjoyed it a lot, and am looking forward to continuing this work as head coach."