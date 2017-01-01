VfL extends with Itter brothers

VfL Wolfsburg have extended the contracts of their starlets Gian-Luca and Davide-Jerome Itter.

Just after the turn of the year and only four days before their 18th birthday, the twins extended permaturely for three more years until June 2021.

Their contracts would have expired in 2018. Recently, RB Leipzig and Arsenal showed interest in both talents. The Wölfe have now put down a marker against these rumours.

Rising talents

Joining VfL Wolfsburg exactly two years ago from Eintracht Frankfurt, Gian-Luca and Davide-Jerome stepped up from the under-17s to the under-19s. Left-back Gian-Luca played 14 matches in the Hinrunde of the A-Junioren-Bundesliga, scoring twice and assisting seven times.

In August he won the 'Fritz-Walter-medal' as the best young player in his age group. His brother, Davide-Jerome, only made six appearances in the 2016-17 season thus far. The right-back is still fighting for a permanent place in the squad of VfL's under-19 coach, Thomas Reis.

The under-19s are currently in second position, just one point behind Hertha BSC's youngsters.

Both players have their say

"We are happy that we tied down Gian-Luca and Davide-Jerome for the long-term. It's now the club's responsibility that the brothers can make their next step in their career - ideally in Bundesliga," sporting director Olaf Rebbe said.

"We are in a great place, sporting and in private. It was an easy decision for us to extend. Our main aim is professional football and we want to reach that here in Wolfsburg. Players like Paul Seguin or just lately Jannes Horn showed that you can make it to the Bundesliga here," explained Davide-Jerome Itter about the contract extension.

Gian-Luca added: "Of course we are happy that we still can play together for VfL Wolfsburg. We have the best conditions here to develop and start our professional careers."