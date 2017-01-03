Hannover defender André Hoffmann seals loan move to Fortuna Düsseldorf

Hannover 96 have confirmed that their 23-year-old defensive midfielder André Hoffmann has completed a loan move to 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around €300,000.

Loan deal seen as the best option after lengthy discussions at Hannover

Hoffmann made 37 appearances for MSV Duisburg before moving to Hannover 96 in 2013 where he went on to play 47 times for the club, scoring twice. Hoffmann has also played for Germany from U16 to U21 level, although he has yet to be involved in the senior squad.

Martin Bader, managing director at Hannover spoke after the deal went through, saying that "we talked long and intensely with André" once the offer from Düsseldorf had been received before coming to the conclusion that "a change for him is the logical and correct consequence."

Bader concluded by wishing the player well for the future, stating that Hoffmann "has always behaved flawlessly and we wish him all the best in Düsseldorf."

Funkel pleased to have secured his man

Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel also spoke about what is his side's second transfer dealing of the winter window so far. He said that "André Hoffmann already has great experience with his 23 years of age" and alluded to the player's versatility, saying that his new signing "can be used both as an internal defensive player and a defensive midfielder"

Funkel concluded by stressing how pleased he is to get the deal over the line, saying that "with regard to the coming season we are very glad that we could bind André to us."

Düsseldorf currently lie in eighth place in the 2 .Bundesliga and are a total of seven points behind third placed VfB Stuttgart, with their first game after the winter break against 10th placed SV Sandhausen.