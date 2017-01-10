Dynamo Dresden snap up Philip Heise from VfB Stuttgart

Dynamo Dresden have announced the signing of Philip Heise from 2. Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart. The 25-year-old left back joins the East German side for an undisclosed fee, after the former 1. FC Heidenheim defender made just six appearances during his two-year spell at the Swabian club.

Heise joins Dynamo on a deal lasting until 2019, and the left back will wear the number 16 shirt for his new club.

A man on a mission

Speaking to the official Dynamo website, Heise said: "I am happy that the move to Dynamo has happened. I am looking forward to this step in my career, and I am convinced this is right for my development as a football player now. I want to play football again and contribute to the team with my qualities. I will give everything from day one."

He added, "The boys have played well during the first half of the season, and there is a euphoria around Dynamo Dresden that is noticeable to everyone. My goal is to be allowed to develop in this tight football stadium and the impressive atmosphere for Dynamo."

Journeyman

Since coming thought the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen, Heise has been bouncing around Germany in search for a permanent home. From Leverkusen he went to Fortuna Düsseldorf, then onto Borussia Mönchengladbach, and a season later Heise was back at Dusseldorf, however he was off once again the following season, this time to Preußen Münster, and then to Heidenheim two years later in 2013.

Also to the official club website about the club’s latest acquisition, sporting director Ralf Minge said: "We have had Philip in our sight for a long time, and awe re very happy that we have now managed to sign him. He is a talented full-back, and brings a certain quality we need."

He concluded, "We want to develop our team step by step and to gradually increase the quality in our squad, whilst considering what might happen next season. Stable competition in all positions is one of them, and bringing in Philip adds intensity to the competition."