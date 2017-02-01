Förster, Hufnagel and Djakpa all join Nürnberg

On Tuesday, 1. FC Nürnberg announced the arrivals of Philipp Förster, Lucas Hufnagel and Constant Djakpa.

It has been a busy final day of the window, with the former and latter signing permanent deals while Hufnagel has been loaned in until the end of the season from SC Freiburg.

For both Förster and Djakpa, it is as yet unsure how long both have been tied down for. The club have decided not to disclose the length of their deals.

Fresh faces

Having not made any moves until Mikael Ishak was brought in from Randers FC on Monday, Tuesday's flurry of activity will have pleased the Franconian faithful.

Djakpa is a name that has been associated with German football for a long period of time, and Nürnberg fans will need no introduction to the experience left-back.

As for Hufnagel, it's another player that will be familiar to 2. Bundesliga fans after the 23-year-old made 19 appearances for Freiburg during their promotion last season.

Förster will be the more unknown quantity, although his 25 assists and 12 goals in 76 games with SV Waldhof Mannheim suggests the 21-year-old has plenty of potential.

The three new arrivals have their say

Djakpa explained, "I am really pleased that the transfer to Nürnberg has worked out and that I am able to play here in the future. 1. FCN is a traditional team, that have a great history and super fans."

Hufnagel is hoping to see more time on the pitch, "I would like to earn more playing time here in Nürnberg and build on the appearances of the past season, where I was reguarly used. I see the club as the right step for my development."

Finally, Förster said: "I'm excited that the transfer has already worked out. After two-and-a-half years in Mannheim, where I had a great team, I would like now like to make the next step and see the appropriate conditions to do so in Nürnberg."

Quotes via 1. FC Nürnberg