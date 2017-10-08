Lithuania 0-1 England: Kane seals uninspiring win for much changed visitors

Harry Kane once again netted the only goal for England as they defeated Lithuania 1-0 in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Group F in Vilniaus.

As he did against Slovenia on Thursday night, Kane scored the only goal of the game when he scored from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

The downside to the game though was the fact that England struggled to create much more and go on and get more goals in a game that they would have been expecting to do so.

In the end though, it's job done for the visitors as once again they have qualified for yet another major tournament next summer.

Plenty of players were given their chance to impress Southgate

As was predicted before the game, Gareth Southgate made eight changes to his starting eleven for the game after his side sealed qualification on Thursday evening for the World Cup in Russia, with Harry Maguire and Harry Winks making their debuts in a game that Southgate chose to switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

The hosts' almost shocked England early on

In terms of the game itself, the visitors made a bright start to the game with the front three of Marcus Rashford, Dele Alli and Kane linking up well but out of nothing they could have fell behind.

Darvydas Šernas was the man for the hosts' who had the chance as his improvised flick from a cross just went wide of the goal with Jack Butland at full stretch.

Apart from that chance though, the hosts' as expected, sat back and allowed England to have all of the possession but with this possession they failed to create anything of note until Michael Keane put a half volley wide after a good free-kick was whipped into the box by Aaron Cresswell.

Kane opened the scoring before the half-hour mark

The goal didn't come on that occasion but it did just before the half-hour mark when referee Orel Grinfield pointed to the penalty spot after Lukas Verbickas fouled Alli in the box.

Kane, who had failed to score on his only other previous penalty kick for England, stepped up take it and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net via the post to give England the lead in a game that was really lacking real quality.

England struggled to create much more in the first half

The visitors almost made it two just before half-time when brilliant work from Rashford inside the box, ended with the striker curling a left footed shot towards goal but it was well-saved by Ernestas Sektus, who done well to keep it out.

Therefore at the break, England had the lead but they weren't convincing in the game which would have given the hosts some encouragement of getting a comeback in the second half.

A very poor second half raises more questions than answers

Both teams though really struggled to create much in the second half as the only real goalmouth action saw Sektus make two more good saves.

Firstly, Winks, on his debut, was denied when he found space in the box and unleashed a good shot towards goal but the keeper made a very good save.

Cresswell was then denied by Sektus when he headed towards goal from a great cross from Jordan Henderson but that is good as it got throughout a half that will soon be forgotten but in the end, England recorded yet another win to round off their campaign.