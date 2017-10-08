Lithuania 0-1 England: Kane seals uninspiring win for much changed visitors

Harry Kane once again netted the only goal for England as they defeated Lithuania 1-0 in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Group F in Vilniaus.

As he did against Slovenia on Thursday night, Kane scored the only goal of the game when he scored from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

The downside to the game though was the fact that England struggled to create much more and go on and get more goals in a game that they would have been expecting to do so.

In the end though, it's job done for the visitors as once again they have qualified for yet another major tournament next summer.