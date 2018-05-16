England announce 23-man World Cup squad

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia right around the corner, England announced their 23-man squad for the tournament, on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate was tasked with picking a strong squad that will try to go further than their abysmal 2014 run, which shouldn't be too difficult to top.

There are major names that have been left out of the squad, including long-time goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Jack Wilshere and Chris Smalling are also notable names that won't be on the plane this summer.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fabian Delph (all Manchester City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (both Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Trent-Alexander Arnold gets the call-up after an incredible first season with Liverpool.

Gary Cahill and Danny Welbeck earn places in the squad due to their vast experience, despite disappointing club campaigns.

Fabian Delph has earned his spot after proving his worth to the champions of England this season, providing Southgate's squad with cover at fullback and in midfield.

Embed from Getty Images

The likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Sessegnon can feel disappointed having not getting the call despite performances that may have warranted a spot.

In addition to the 23-man squad, Gareth Southgate also named his stand-by list with some newer names: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), James Tarkowski, Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

It was always going to be a tricky decision for Southgate, who has done a decent job since coming into the England job. Gradually, he's doing his best to implement a style in an England squad that has severely lacked an identity for years.

Will this team win the World Cup? Probably not, but it's loaded with quality and has the potential to impress this summer in Russia.