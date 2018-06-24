Iran vs Portugal Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Looking forward to the last 16, as one of these two will be after today, a clash against Uruguay or Russia awaits depending on position.

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz is always good for a quote and a highlight from him in the build up to this one came from his description of how his team won't look to purely stop Cristiano Ronaldo, but to stick to their 3 R'S; Realism about themselves, Respect for the opponent and Romantic views that good teams beat good players. Not a bad way to think about it!

Looking briefly at team news before we get the confirmed XI's, both squads are nearly at full fitness. Ehsan Hajsafi and Joao Moutinho are respective doubts for each side.

Iran's defence has been impressive but it's their attack that's let them down so far, with an own goal being their only source of a goal so far in the tournament. They'll certainly have to step it up today in order to cause what would be the shock of the tournament so far.

Ronaldo will certainly be looking to fill his boots today, especially after Harry Kane's hat-trick on Sunday saw him edged out in the Golden Boot race. The Portugese hot-shot is on four after two games, and may profit from Iran needing to win today - he'll be hoping that leaves their defence a little more exposed than in previous games.

Portugal are currently level on points with Spain and will go through with a draw as they're a point ahead of Iran, who must win. Most expect Spain and Portugal to win their respective games this evening, leaving a straight shoot-out on goal difference to decide who will go through. That comes as a result of the two teams having drawn 3-3 in their opener before Morocco lost to a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and Spain dispatched Iran 1-0. Credit must go to both of the losing teams in Matchday 2 for being so competitive, especially to Iran who are still alive in the competition after beating Morocco 1-0 in their first group game.

Spain and Morocco are the other two teams in the group and they'll kick-off at 7PM also, Morocco already in the knowledge that they've been dumped from the tournament whilst it'd taken something extraordinary for Spain not to go through.

After Group A concluded earlier today, we're now properly up and running in Matchday 3, with each group set to conclude and offer us our last 16 line-up.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's crunch World Cup clash between Iran and Portugal, as the two teams battle for progression from Group B. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through events as they occur, kick-off is set for 7PM UK time so keep with us as we build up to the game and get that all important team news!