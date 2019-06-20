Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee joins FC Augsburg

Young forward Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee has left relegated Hannover 96 for FC Augsburg.

Kicker report that the 22-year old has signed a contract with the Bavarians until 2024, with an undisclosed fee agreed between the clubs.

An ambitious young player

Sarenren Bazee made a minimal impact during Hannover's relegation season, with only three Bundesliga appearances last term having fallen victim to injury problems.

However, Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter remains hopeful that the youngster can still fulfil his promise, remarking: "We are delighted that Noah's move to FC Augsburg has been successful, and he is an ambitious young player whom we believe will help us on the offensive."

At 22, Sarenren Bazee has only yet made 28 professional league appearances, with one goal in the second tier. He hopes to use this spell at Augsburg to establish himself as a regular Bundesliga starter.

"I would like to take the next step in my development in Augsburg and I am glad that the FCA managers give me their confidence and I am looking forward to making my first matches in the FCA jersey", stated the young forward following the announcement.

Despite being born in Germany, the player is also eligible for Nigeria, and hopes to make his debut for the Super Eagles. Having previously been called up to the squad but not featuring. More game time at a new club will only help Sarenren Bazee's international ambitions.

Embed from Getty Images

Augsburg hope to improve

Augsburg add Sarenren Bazee to their ranks, having already signed Florian Niederlechner and Ruben Vargas in this transfer window. They hope these purchases will help the club improve upon their 15th place position last season.

However, Augsburg will have to do without the likes of Jonathan Schmid, Ji Dong Won and Kostas Stafylidis, who have all moved on to other Bundesliga clubs.

With great potential for improvement, regular playing time could prove fruitful for both Sarenren Bazee and Augsburg. With faith from coach Martin Schmidt, the player can move on from his unhappy 2018-19 season and benefit from this fresh new challenge.