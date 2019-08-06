on VAVEL
CFR Cluj vs Celtic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019
Follow along for CFR Cluj vs Celtic live stream online, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Champions League. Kickoff time CFR Cluj vs Celtic: 19:00 BST.

Recognisable face in charge of Cluj
Cluj's manager will be a man that many English football fans will recognise. Former Sheffield Wednesday, Chelsea, Bradford City and Southampton star Dan Petrescu is in charge of the Romanians. 

Since retiring from playing in 2003, the right-back has built a successful career as a manager. He was won trophies in Romania, Russia and China including back to back league titles with Cluj. 

Neil Lennon Press Conference
Neil Lennon was in a confident but cautious mood when he faced the media for his pre-match press conference. The Irishman said: 

"We’re as prepared as we can be, and since Saturday, we’ve watched a lot of footage, including both of their games against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"But it’s all on the night in terms of how we approach the game to start with. We need to be mentally strong and have good concentration.

“I’ve been clear on what we want to do in this tie, particularly away from home. It’ll be a competitive game, and both teams will want to win the tie," said Lennon. 

Hatem Abd Elhamed available?
Celtic's new signing started at right-back at the weekend but had to go off with an injury. However, he trained with the team on Tuesday and is expected to be fit enough to play should Neil Lennon select him. 
Losers prize
The draw was also made for the next round of the Europa League with the losers of this tie entering the Play-off Round for a place in the group stages of that tournament. 

The losers of this tie will take on the winners of Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and AIK of Sweden. 

Tough test for the winner
While both sides won't want to look any further than this tie, they already know that Slavia Prague awaits the winner. Slavia had a very good season last year and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League before losing 5-3 on aggregate to eventual winners, Chelsea. 
Cluj's journey so far
Cluj began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Astana of Kazakhstan. They looked to be on their way out when they fell 1-0 down in their home leg but managed to fight back to win 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a hat-trick from Billel Omrani. 

Next up was a tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel. A 1-0 win in Romania left the tie hanging in the balance but Cluj drew 2-2 in Israel to set up this tie with Celtic. 

Celtic's route so far
Celtic started off in Bosnia and Herzegovina against Sarajevo. A 3-1 win in the away leg set the tone for Celtic to finish the job with a 2-1 win in the second leg to secure a comfortable 5-2 aggregate win. 

Celtic's next match was against Nomme Kalju of Estonia. An easy 5-0 win in the first leg killed the tie off early before a 2-0 win in Estonia sealed a 7-0 win. 

Third Qualifying Round
Despite both winning their domestic leagues, Celtic and Cluj have a long path to the lucrative Champions League group stages. They've both had to win two ties to get this far but they are only at the halfway point with the winners of this tie due to take on Slavia Prague in the Play-off Round. 
Kick-off time
The CFR Cluj vs Celtic match will be played at Dr Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 BST.
