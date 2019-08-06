CFR Cluj vs Celtic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019
Follow along for CFR Cluj vs Celtic live stream online, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Champions League. Kickoff time CFR Cluj vs Celtic: 19:00 BST.
Since retiring from playing in 2003, the right-back has built a successful career as a manager. He was won trophies in Romania, Russia and China including back to back league titles with Cluj.
"We’re as prepared as we can be, and since Saturday, we’ve watched a lot of footage, including both of their games against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
"But it’s all on the night in terms of how we approach the game to start with. We need to be mentally strong and have good concentration.
“I’ve been clear on what we want to do in this tie, particularly away from home. It’ll be a competitive game, and both teams will want to win the tie," said Lennon.
The losers of this tie will take on the winners of Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and AIK of Sweden.
Next up was a tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel. A 1-0 win in Romania left the tie hanging in the balance but Cluj drew 2-2 in Israel to set up this tie with Celtic.
Celtic's next match was against Nomme Kalju of Estonia. An easy 5-0 win in the first leg killed the tie off early before a 2-0 win in Estonia sealed a 7-0 win.
