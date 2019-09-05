Germany vs Netherlands: Live Stream, Online Updates and How to Watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying
Follow live on Friday night as Germany host the Netherlands for their Group C UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier. Kick off 19:45 GMT.
60 LIVE
The Netherlands Team News
Justin Kluivert of Roma was called up to the Dutch squad after PSV forward Steven Bergwijn picked up an injury on Sunday.
Stefan De Vrij also withdrew after picking up a muscle injury that prevented him from playing for Inter Milan at the weekend.
Germany Team News
Germany will be without Leroy Sane after the winger picked up an injury in Manchester City’s Community Shield win back in August.
Leon Goretzka is another key omission from the squad, after he picked up a minor injury in training.
Germany sit three points behind Northern Ireland, with a game in hand. A victory tomorrow night will see them go top of Group C on goal difference.
The German national team have seen a change in form in recent months after disappointing World Cup and Nations League campaigns.
The Dutch have won just one of their qualifying matches so far, overcoming Belarus 4-0 in March, but they did fall to a 3-2 defeat against Germany in matchday two.
Their Nations League action in June means they have two games in hand, so they’ll be looking to put some points on the board tomorrow night.
How to watch
Germany vs The Netherlands will be played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, with kick off at 19:45 GMT on Friday night.
You can catch the match on Sky Sports Mix or follow the action right here on VAVEL UK with our live text commentary!
The Euro 2020 Qualifiers are well under way and in Group C, Germany will be looking to go level with Northern Ireland with a win over their fierce rivals whilst the Dutch will be eager to put some points on the board, having played less games.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text coverage of this international fixture between Germany and the Netherlands.