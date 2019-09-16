on VAVEL
Napoli vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match 2019
Napoli vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match 2019

Follow live from Stadio San Paolo for Napoli vs Liverpool, live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Champions League. Kick-off Napoli vs Liverpool: 20:00 BST.

That is all for the time being as we build up to Napoli vs Liverpool and the start of another Champions League campaign. See you an hour before kick-off for team news and all the build-up to a huge night of European football!
Favourites?
LFC skipper Jordan Henderson was put in front of the press alongside manager Jurgen Klopp. When the midfielder was asked if his side were this years' favourites, he stated:

"It's too early to say we're favourites. We've started well but we can still get better. We are trying to start the campaign off really well."

Robertson risk
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed:

"Robbo didn’t train today and we have to see. It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 per cent sure [he will be available]. We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."

How to watch
The game will be shown live on BT Sport, but for those not able to watch, the VAVEL live stream is the best place to be!
Team news
For the hosts, Arkadiusz Milik is likely to miss out through injury but Lorenzo Insigne has recovered from an injury and is likely to return.

Predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Zielinski, Allan; Lozano, Fabian, Insigne; Mertens.

Team news
Divock Origi has not travelled with the squad to Naples meaning Rhian Brewster is now a part of the squad. 

Predicted XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Previous meeting
The two sides actually faced off in pre-season with Napoli running out comfortable 3-0 winners. Despite being a friendly, LFC actually fielded a strong side and you would have to assume they will be able to assert themselves a lot more this time around.
The holders
Liverpool's last memory of this competition is lifting the trophy on a magical night in Madrid. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi captured a sixth European title for LFC in June. Can they do something only Real Madrid have managed and go back to back?

 

Form
Liverpool come into this game boasting the Premier League's only perfect record. Jurgen Klopp and his side have enjoyed a faultless start as they bid to go one better than last season.

Napoli have won two of their first three league games with the loss coming to champions Juventus. Despite amassing six points, Napoli have leaked seven goals and will be conscious of affording opportunities to LFC's deadly forward trio.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of tonight's Champions League fixture between Napolo and Liverpool. My name is Charlie Martin and I will be guiding you through this one. Can Liverpool begin their defence of the European crown with three points in Naples?
