Napoli vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match 2019
Follow live from Stadio San Paolo for Napoli vs Liverpool, live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Champions League. Kick-off Napoli vs Liverpool: 20:00 BST.
"It's too early to say we're favourites. We've started well but we can still get better. We are trying to start the campaign off really well."
"Robbo didn’t train today and we have to see. It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 per cent sure [he will be available]. We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."
Predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Zielinski, Allan; Lozano, Fabian, Insigne; Mertens.
Predicted XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Napoli have won two of their first three league games with the loss coming to champions Juventus. Despite amassing six points, Napoli have leaked seven goals and will be conscious of affording opportunities to LFC's deadly forward trio.