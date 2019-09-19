Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal: Live Updates Europa League 2019/20
Follow live as Arsenal travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening game of Group F in this season's Europa League on Thursday evening. Kick off at 17:55 GMT.
Eintracht Frankfurt: Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; da Costa (Chandler 74), Kamada, Kohr, Sow, Kostić; Dost (Paciência 66), Silva.
Arsenal: Arsenal: Martínez; Chambers, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolašinac (Maitland-Niles 80); Xhaka, Torreira; Smith Rowe (Pépé 60), Willock (Ceballos 72), Saka; Aubameyang.
60 LIVE
FULL TIME - Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal
Arsenal get the job done. Three goals and three points but the scoreline does not tell the full story. The German side were the best side in the first half but Martínez stood strong. Arsenal then grew into the game. Kohr's red card handed the Gunners an advantage and they killed the game with 2 late goals.
90+1' Torreira almost makes it four at the death but his header is off target.
89' Arsenal minutes away from becoming the first English team to win at Frankfurt and ending their 16-game unbeaten streak at home in the process. The German side only have themselves to blame though, they have had 24 shots.
GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal (Aubameyang 88)
88' Arsenal add insult to injury with a late third. Saka turns provider to tee up Aubameyang and this time the Gabon international cannot miss for his 8th goal against Frankfurt.
86' A great night for the Arsenal academy with Willock and Saka making the difference in Europe.
GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Arsenal (Saka 85')
85' That should be that. Saka has been Arsenal's best outfield player and he seals all three points for the Gunners with a beautiful curling effort. Great goal from the 18-year-old.
83' BIG CHANCE. Aubameyang cannot believe it. Chambers heads a free kick into the path of Auba at the back post and with the goal at his mercy, he somehow knocks it wide.
SUBSTITUTION
80' Unai Emery's last change from the bench sees Ainsley Maitland-Niles move to left back in place of Kolašinac.
RED CARD.
80' Frankfurt down to 10 men. Kohr, who was already on a yellow card, took down Saka and the referee had no choice but to send him off.
79' The game still has a frantic pace to it and after an Aubameyang effort is cleared, Frankfurt break. Arsenal have Martínez to thank for another save. He has been magnificent tonight.
78' Arsenal almost double their lead when Aubameyang's blocked efforts fell invitingly for Saka but Trapp narrowed the angle and made the save.
75' Sead Kolašinac is yellow carded for time wasting. There is still 15 minutes left to play and if it carries on like the first 75 minutes there will be more chances.
74' It's now two changes each as USA international Timothy Chandler is introduced for da Costa. Will be provide the clinical edge that Frankfurt have lacked so far?
SUBSTITUTION
72' Dani Ceballos comes on for goalscorer Willock for the final 18 minutes. He'll be asked to help Arsenal keep hold of the ball.
68' Kostić again gets the better of the Arsenal defence but again he fires wide. Will Frankfurt be left to rue all these missed chances?
SUBSTITUTION
67' First change for Frankfurt now. Gonçalo Paciência comes on for Dost, who has had some great chances tonight but failed to take any of them.
63' Kohr and Willock both pick up bookings in quick succession as we enter the final 25 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
60' First change of the night sees Nicolas Pépé replace Emile Smith Rowe for his European debut.
59' BIG CHANCE. Minutes after Arsenal hit the woodwork, they almost concede. Frankfurt attack down the left, again, and manage to cut the ball back to Silva, who is in acres of space, but he has no composure and blazes over.
56' CROSSBAR. Xhaka's free kick has plenty of pace and evades everyone in the box before smacking the crossbar. That would've been a brilliant goal.
53' A lot of love for Willock after that brilliant run, including from Arsenal legend Ian Wright.
51' Chances at both ends. Silva fires over when well placed for Frankfurt before a mazy run from Willock ends with an Aubameyang effort that is blocked.
47' Frankfurt almost level immediately. Dost rises highest to get to the ball but heads wide. Had he left it, Silva was in a great position to score. Let-off for the Gunners.
SECOND HALF
46' We're back underway. Arsenal lead 1-0.
Despite leading 1-0, Arsenal's best player in that half was Martínez. Will he continue to keep out Frankfurt or will the German side find a way past the Argentine?
Frankfurt haven't lost at home in Europe for 13 years and they won't be giving up that record easily in the second half.
Here is what is happening elsewhere in Europe tonight.
The Arsenal youngsters make the difference at the break but Frankfurt will fancy their chances in the second half.
The German side enjoyed 14 shots in the first 45 compared to Arsenal's 7. However, the Gunners look dangerous on the break
HALF TIME - Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Arsenal
The hosts dominated the opening half hour but the Gunners grew into the game and caught them on the break with academy graduates Saka and Willock linking up to score.
45' Martínez continuing to frustrate Frankfurt. Silva hits a fierce effort from close range but the Argentine comes out on top.
GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Arsenal (Willock 38')
38' Finally we have a goal. After a poor start, Arsenal have grown into the game and they punish Frankfurt on the counter. Seconds after Dost headed wide, the Gunners went on the attack with Saka playing in Willock. Aubameyang was in support but the midfielder went alone. His shot takes a huge deflection and strikes the woodwork before nestling in the net.
37' End-to-end stuff. Dost heads wide for the hosts.
36' Arsenal inches away from taking the lead. Saka's ball is heading right to Aubameyang, who has the simple task of a tap in, but Kohr produces a goal-saving block.
33' The Gunners are looking dangerous on the counter. Xhaka does well to win the ball in midfield and set Smith Rowe through on goal but Kevin Trapp stays big and denies the Englishman.
30' A rare chance for Arsenal and they should be ahead. Superb work from Aubameyang sees him cut the ball to Willock but the midfielder doesn't connect with the ball properly and he fires wide.
Arsenal still yet to have a shot on target.
29' Mustafi blocks from Hinteregger at a Frankfurt corner. The German side are racking up the chances.
25' Relentless stuff from Frankfurt. They sense a goal is coming and Kamada fires a shot towards Martínez, who again comes to Arsenal's rescue.
24' SAVE. Kostić causing all sorts of problems here and looks to have given the hosts a deserved lead but Martínez pulls off a superb save.
23' Aubameyang tries his luck from range but never really troubled the Frankfurt goal
22' Frankfurt seem to have picked out Chambers at right back as a weak link and they are getting plenty of joy down his wing.
21' Dost is the next Frankfurt player to try his luck but he shoots wide. Arsenal struggling here.
19' Frankfurt are starting to build pressure with Silva this time finding a pocket of space but Xhaka manages to get the block in.
19' BIG CHANCE. Kostić finds himself in the box with only Martínez in front of him but Chambers does just enough to put him off.
18' He's back up and looking to run it off
OUCH!
16' Torreira down and looks in pain clutching his ankle
13' It's Frankfurt's turn to give Arsenal a sight of goal but Saka delays his pass to Aubameyang and the chance is lost.
12' Silva shoots wide from long range with David Luiz giving him plenty of space and encouragement to get a shot in. No wonder the Gunners have conceded the most shots in Europe's top five leagues this season.
9' Martínez shows confidence to come and collect a cross in the box. That will settle him down on his first appearance of the season
5' BIG CHANCE. Torreira arrives at the back post unnoticed but puts too much power on Saka's cross and blasts over.
4' The Frankfurt fans are making themselves heard.
3' Arsenal look they are playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Torreira and Xhaka in the double-pivot in midfield.
KICK OFF!
1' We're underway in Germany
15 MINUTES TO GO
Emiliano Martínez, Shkodran Mustafi, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will all make their first appearances of the season.
Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
Frankfurt went unbeaten at home in the Europa League last season so Arsenal will have to bring their A-game if they are to start with a win tonight.
Team Line-Ups
Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; da Costa, Kamada, Kohr, Sow, Kostić; Dost, Silva.
Arsenal: Martínez; Chambers, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolašinac; Torreira, Xhaka, Willock; Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka.
This, on paper at least, is probably the Gunners' toughest game in the group and Frankfurt, who were narrowly beaten by Chelsea in the semi-finals last season, will be aiming for victory. They have had a mixed start to the season with 2 wins and 2 defeats from their four games and will be looking to bounce back from their surprise 2-1 defeat to Augsburg at the weekend.
Arsenal are without a win in three games and come into this game on the back of that 2-2 draw with Watford just four days ago. Unai Emery came in for a lot of criticism after letting that two-goal lead slip and has responded with a fairly strong team tonight.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome along to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League group-stages. My name is Jay Bayford and I'll be keeping you updated with all the action from the Commerzbank-Arena.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome along to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League group-stages. My name is Jay Bayford and I'll be keeping you updated with all the action from the Commerzbank-Arena.
Thank you for joining me and Vavel UK for our live text commentary.