Netherlands vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream Score Commentary and How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier
Netherlands vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream Score Commentary and How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier

Follow live coverage of the Euro 2020 Qualifier between Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Kick-off at 19:45pm BST.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln

Join us for live updates, team news and analysis before kick-off at 19:45pm.
Other fixtures tonight
GROUP C

Belarus vs Estonia

GROUP E

Croatia vs Hungary

Slovakia vs Wales

GROUP G

Austria vs Israel

Latvia vs Poland

North Macedonia vs Slovenia

GROUP I

Kazakhstan vs Cyprus

Belgium vs San Marino

Russia vs Scotland

Where to watch
You can watch this game on Sky Sports but if you are out and about or don't have access to the channel then the best way to keep updated is right here, on VAVEL UK's live stream score service!
But Van Dijk's Liverpool have only kept three clean sheets in twelve games this season - against Burnley, Sheffield United and MK Dons, the latter of which the Dutch captain didn't play.
Play for 0-0?
Playing against the world's best defender, Virgil Van Dijk, is not easy at the best times and Northern Ireland lack firepower.

Only midfielder Steven Davis and striker Kyle Lafferty have scored more than ten goals for their country - Lafferty's last coming three years ago.

Josh Magennis is the only other striker to have scored at least four Northern Ireland goals - with six in 46 internationals.

Ferguson at left-back?
With Norwich's Jamal Lewis being forced out of the squad with a knee injury, Shane Ferguson could be asked to deputise at left-back, despite normally playing midfield.

Conor Washington and Jordan Jones are also unavailable for the visitors.

Pressure on the hosts?
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is hoping that keeping things tight defensively in the early stages will cause problems for Netherlands.

"We have 12 points and this is maybe a Dutch side with a little bit of expectation on it because they've not qualified for the last two tournaments.

We have to create doubt in their players and put doubt in the supporters' minds as well.

Hopefully, if we can do that, then it will give us an opportunity to capitalise and hopefully take something from the game."

Fortress De Kuip
And if the task wasn't tough enough for Northern Ireland, Netherlands have won their last 16 games in Feyenoord...
...the fixture list doesn't
The problem for Northern Ireland is that they still have to play Netherlands at Windsor Park and Germany in Hamburg after tonight's tough encounter at De Kuip.

In contrast, Netherlands and Germany both still have outstanding fixtures against Belarus, whilst Germany play Estonia on Sunday.

Group C looks good for Northern Ireland...
Second in the table, level on points with Germany, on the face of it, Northern Ireland look to be in a strong position in Group C.

They won their opening four games, against Belarus and Estonia, and put up a strong fight during the last international break against Germany.

Northern Ireland are even still three points above tonight's opponents, albeit the Dutch have a game in hand.

Welcome!
Welcome along to our live stream score commentary of a huge Euro 2020 Qualifier between Netherlands and Northern Ireland from De Kuip.

Join us for live match updates, analysis and team news.

