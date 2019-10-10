Netherlands vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream Score Commentary and How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier
Follow live coverage of the Euro 2020 Qualifier between Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Kick-off at 19:45pm BST.
Only midfielder Steven Davis and striker Kyle Lafferty have scored more than ten goals for their country - Lafferty's last coming three years ago.
Josh Magennis is the only other striker to have scored at least four Northern Ireland goals - with six in 46 internationals.
Conor Washington and Jordan Jones are also unavailable for the visitors.
"We have 12 points and this is maybe a Dutch side with a little bit of expectation on it because they've not qualified for the last two tournaments.
We have to create doubt in their players and put doubt in the supporters' minds as well.
Hopefully, if we can do that, then it will give us an opportunity to capitalise and hopefully take something from the game."
In contrast, Netherlands and Germany both still have outstanding fixtures against Belarus, whilst Germany play Estonia on Sunday.
They won their opening four games, against Belarus and Estonia, and put up a strong fight during the last international break against Germany.
Northern Ireland are even still three points above tonight's opponents, albeit the Dutch have a game in hand.
Join us for live match updates, analysis and team news.