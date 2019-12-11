Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Live Updates
MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 11: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Half Time: Bayern 2-1 Tottenham
It's been a high tempo match between the two sides but Bayern are on top at the break and deservedly so.
45+1' What an incredible effort from Coutinho but it will go down as an incredible Gazzaniga save too! It swerves all over the place and crashes against the crossbar and bounces on the goal line and then back into the field of play! Unbelievable! 
GOAL!!! Bayern 2-1 Tottenham (Muller, 45')
Spurs switch off again and it's a goalmouth scramble after a Gnabry cross lands at Davies who's shot hits the post and lands at Muller's feet who taps home. Pathetic defending from Spurs.
43' Somehow Spurs don't get a corner when Lo Celso's shot takes a huge deflection. The fourth official is having to calm Mourinho down.
41' Walker-Peters defends well against Perisic but it goes out for a corner which Gazzaniga claims easily.
38' How on Earth has this stayed out?? Gnabry has a fantastic curling shot but it strikes the post and flies across goal but Thiago - who had a tap in - could only divert the ball wide.
36' Lo Celso is down clutching his face as Kimmich stands his ground and the Argentinean, unaware Kimmich is directly behind him moving towards him aggressively, clashes heads with Kimmich. The German receives a yellow card.
35' Fantastic block from Danny Rose prevents a ball across the face of goal. Corner coming for Bayern who are down to 10 men for now as Davies went down after a clash of heads but the Canadian is fine to continue.

The corner is poor and cleared.

33' WHAT HAS SISSOKO JUST DONE? This is laughable, he is sent through and all he has to do is square the ball to Sessegnon and it is 2-1 to Spurs, but he lifts the ball up and scuffs it out for a goal-kick. Unbelivable and Jose Mourinho is livid.
32' Ryan Sessegnon keeps alive a poor cross from Walker-Peters but Eriksen is not as alert as Kimmich.
30' Such a needless foul from Walker-Peters to give away in a dangerous place. Kimmich stands over the free kick on the far left hand side on the edge of the box - however it is cleared by Eriksen.
28' Perisic takes on Walker-Peters and wins before whipping in a cross that Muller almost converts but it hits his hand.

29' Gnabry takes a shot and it is deflected behind for a corner.

5 minute warning!
20 minute warning!
Lacklustre Lewandowski?
Since posting this tweet, the Polish superstar has been unable to find the net.

If he breaks his duck tonight, he will have to do it from the bench as he is starting as a sub.

Last Time Out - Bayern Munich
Managerless Bayern were unable to stop Borussia Moenchengladbach at the weekend.

They fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Last Time Out - Tottenham
Spurs annihilated Burnley 5-0 on Saturday with a scintillating performance with some breathtaking goals.

The standout goal was from Heung-Min Son - who is on the bench tonight.

All style at the Allianz Arena
Here is the video of the Spurs players and staff entering the Allianz Arena in very smart attire.

What are your predictions for tonight's game?

Youthful side for Spurs
Jose Mourinho hands Ryan Sessegnon his first start in a Tottenham shirt while Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth return to the starting lineup along with Giovani Lo Celso.

Lucas Moura starts ahead of Troy Parrott up-front as Harry Kane is left home, while Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Brandon Austin are all included on the bench along with the young Irish striker. 

Reverse Fixture
Tottenham fans... look away now....

Bayern destroyed Spurs emphatically in the 2-7 victory at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.

Team News
Tottenham: 

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon, Lucas.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Son, Wanyama, Skipp, Tanganga, Parrott.


Bayern Munich:

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Pavard, Davies, Martinez, Thiago, Coman, Coutinho, Perisic, Gnabry.

Subs: Ulreich, Lewandowski, Goretzka, Muller, Singh, Mai, Zirkzee.

Welcome
Welcome to Vavel UK's live text coverage of Tottenham Hotspur's final group game up against Bayern Munich.

I am Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for this match.

Interact with me on Twitter @DanHugginsSport and send me your thoughts and opinions on tonight's tie to feature in this live feed!

