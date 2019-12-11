Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Live Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
The corner is poor and cleared.
29' Gnabry takes a shot and it is deflected behind for a corner.
I have to confess....I am addicted to scoring goals 😁⚽⚽⚽⚽ @FCBayern— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 26, 2019
If he breaks his duck tonight, he will have to do it from the bench as he is starting as a sub.
They fell to a 2-1 defeat.
The standout goal was from Heung-Min Son - who is on the bench tonight.
👋 Arriving at the Allianz! #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZyoVvdy9st— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2019
What are your predictions for tonight's game?
Lucas Moura starts ahead of Troy Parrott up-front as Harry Kane is left home, while Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Brandon Austin are all included on the bench along with the young Irish striker.
Bayern destroyed Spurs emphatically in the 2-7 victory at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.
Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon, Lucas.
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Son, Wanyama, Skipp, Tanganga, Parrott.
Bayern Munich:
Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Pavard, Davies, Martinez, Thiago, Coman, Coutinho, Perisic, Gnabry.
Subs: Ulreich, Lewandowski, Goretzka, Muller, Singh, Mai, Zirkzee.
I am Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for this match.
Interact with me on Twitter @DanHugginsSport and send me your thoughts and opinions on tonight's tie to feature in this live feed!