As it happened: FC Basel (4)1-0(0) in the 2020 Europa League
Basel host Frankfurt

ADVERTISEMENT

21:518 months ago

Full time: FC Basel 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Four clear goals ahead on aggregate, Basel progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Thank you for following VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of tonight's match

21:488 months ago

90+1'

Two minutes of added time
21:488 months ago

90'

Not much longer left
21:468 months ago

GOOAL FC BASEL

88' Fabian rounds Kevin Trapp and scores from close range
21:448 months ago

87'

Marchand replaces Xhaka
21:438 months ago

85'

Basel go forward through Campo but it's brilliant work from Kevin Trapp to stop him
21:428 months ago

84'

Not much has happened in the past few minutes
21:408 months ago

82'

It's been a pretty evenly matched game today between two sides who have rarely threatened to score
21:388 months ago

81'

Ademi replaces Cabral
21:378 months ago

79'

Looking less and less likely by the minute that Eintracht will find any way back into the tie
21:358 months ago

77'

Basel go forward again but are stopped by Eintracht's defence
21:338 months ago

75'

FC Basel have a corner, it is met by Cömert and stopped on the line by Trapp
21:318 months ago

73'

Eintracht looking extremely unlikely to find any sort of way back into this game
21:288 months ago

70'

Eintracht had a corner but nothing came from it
21:268 months ago

69'

Rode and Da Costa replaced by Ilsanker and Chandler
21:248 months ago

67'

Van Wolfswinkel and Van Der Werff come on for Stocker and Pululu
21:228 months ago

65'

Basel looking the more comfortable of the two. Eintracht attacking well but can't seem to get it into the box
21:198 months ago

62'

Trapp is beaten by Stocker but Kostic clears the ball off the line
21:188 months ago

61'

Nothing comes from the resulting corner
21:188 months ago

60'

Hinteregger finds space on the edge of the box after good interplay but his shot is deflected wide
21:178 months ago

59'

Basel try going forwards but are caught out
21:158 months ago

57'

Terrible shot from Kamada. He fires from one side of the pitch and it goes out for a throw-in on the other
21:148 months ago

56'

Kohr breaks through into the box but his shot is stopped
21:148 months ago

56'

Basel go forward but are stopped by the defence
21:128 months ago

54'

Da Costa volleys from out wide but hits the side netting
21:128 months ago

54'

Eintracht pressing well but its difficult to see any way back into the game for them
21:108 months ago

52'

The ball reaches Paciencia in the box but he stumbles and can't connect well with it
21:098 months ago

51'

Rode plays the ball over the top to Kohr but it goes out for a goal kick
21:078 months ago

49

Great save from Kevin Trapp after Basel counter, stopping Widmer one-on-one
21:068 months ago

48'

Basel have started the second half well but once again Eintracht on the front foot
21:028 months ago

46' Second half underway

Substitutions for Eintracht at half time as N'Dicka and Silva leave the field for Hasebe and Paciencia
20:478 months ago

45' Half Time

It's 0-0 at half time with Eintracht looking the better of the two sides, although they have not looked sharp in front of goal
20:478 months ago

45'

Corner met by Dost in the middle but it goes over the bar
20:478 months ago

45'

Da Costa picks up the ball on the right side of the box and hits it but it is deflected behind
20:468 months ago

44'

Eintracht struggling to get into the box at the moment, could Goncalo Paciencia come on and be the differenc
20:458 months ago

43'

Kamada hits it from close range but Nikolic is comfortably equal to it
20:448 months ago

43'

Throw for Eintracht just inside of Basel's half
20:428 months ago

40'

Danny Da Costa hits it but it's nowhere near the net
20:418 months ago

40'

Another free-kick in a very similar position after Silva is brought down
20:408 months ago

39'

Kostic shoots but hits the wall
20:398 months ago

38

Free-kick for Eintracht 30 out after Kohr is brought down
20:388 months ago

36'

Eintracht have a free-kick from around 40 yards out
20:368 months ago

35'

Kostic plays in a ball to Dost in the middle but he can't reach it
20:358 months ago

34'

Basel go forward well but can't find a way to hit the target
20:338 months ago

32'

Kostic finds the ball free inside of the box but the shot that he takes does not hit the target
20:328 months ago

31'

Da Costa finds space inside, plays a cross in but it is blocked
20:308 months ago

29'

Nothing results from the corner
20:308 months ago

28'

Da Costa plays in a cross that is blocked behind for an Eintracht corner
20:288 months ago

26'

It's a marvellous stop from Kevin Trapp to keep Basel out from close range
20:278 months ago

25'

Cömert receives a a yellow card for taking down Andre Silva and he will miss the next match
20:268 months ago

25'

Widmer hits the ball well from outside the box but it is stopped by Trapp
20:258 months ago

23'

Sebastien Rode tries to run at goal from inside of the box. It seems as if it should have been a corner after the ball goes out but a goal-kick is given
20:238 months ago

22'

It's a good ball into the box but Cabral misses the target
20:228 months ago

21'

Free-kick for Basel near the half-way line
20:228 months ago

20'

Goal-kick for Eintracht after a Basel pass cannot be met
20:208 months ago

19'

Kostic's free-kick is met by Hinteregger but it just goes over the bar
20:198 months ago

18'

Daichi Kamada is taken down just outside of the box by Widmer and it's a free-kick
20:198 months ago

18'

The corner isn't met by anybody in the middle and is easily cleared
20:188 months ago

17'

Corner for Frankfurt after a deflected cross
20:178 months ago

16'

Basel have a corner after a deflected shot
20:178 months ago

15'

Basel try going forwards but their attack fizzles out
20:158 months ago

13'

The ball comes to Bas Dost in the middle but instead of hitting it he opts to take a touch and Basel earn the ball back
20:148 months ago

13'

Petretta fails to pick up the ball after a goal-kick and it is out for a throw
20:128 months ago

11'

Kostic picks up the ball on the left but is caught out by a defender
20:118 months ago

9'

A clash between Cabral and Kohr sees Kohr go down holding his knee, but he shakes it off and gets back up
20:098 months ago

8'

Eintracht definitely on top so far but have struggled to get into the box
20:088 months ago

7'

Nothing comes from the resulting corner
20:088 months ago

6'

Basel go forward and a cross is blocked, with a corner given
20:068 months ago

5'

Danny Da Costa has definitely looked off the mark on the right 
20:058 months ago

4'

The German side have been on top so far, but have looked a little bit rusty
20:058 months ago

3'

Free-kick for Basel in their own half after Kamada brings down one of the host's players
20:048 months ago

3'

Eintracht focusing on their build-up play when they have the ball, passing it around the back
20:038 months ago

1'

N'Dicka nearly gets the ball into the box but his low cross is caught out
20:028 months ago

1'

Eintracht start well, playing pressing football
20:018 months ago

1' Underway!

The first half has now begun
19:588 months ago

Thanks to key workers

Both sides' kits tonight have badges saying 'Danke' on the top of badges, to thank key workers for their work so far during the COVID-19 pandemic
19:568 months ago

The teams are out!

Both sides have now taken to the pitch
19:558 months ago

Kickoff incoming

There's less than five minutes to go
19:488 months ago

Not long to go!

We're fast approaching kickoff for tonight's game, with just over ten minutes left.

Will Basel see themselves head to Germany or can Eintracht pull off the unthinkable?

19:388 months ago

Europa League next year for Basel

Finishing third in the Swiss Super League table, FC Basel have already qualified for Europa League football next year, far from league winners Young Boys.

Their only chance to qualify for the Champions League is still well and truly alive, and that is something that winning this competition would provide

19:298 months ago

Basel winless in past three

The hosts have already resumed their season in the Swiss top flight, but are winless in their previous three matches.

Their past two against FC Luzern and FC Thun were both goalless draws, while the game against FC Lugano was a 4-4 stalemate

19:248 months ago

'Das Wunder von Basel'

Three goals down from the first leg, Frankfurt will be looking to pull off an incredible comeback tonight.

Speaking about his expectations of the second leg, Eintracht captain David Abraham said:

“I’m obviously hoping for a 4-0 win. In any case, it’s about going into the game with concentration so that we can give it a good go. We need to play to our full potential throughout the 90 minutes. The fact that Basel have played a lot of games could be an advantage or a disadvantage. We need to get back to our basic philosophy – if we do that, we can make something happen tomorrow.”

19:128 months ago

First leg highlights

In what was an unexpected result, Basel excelled in an empty Waldstadion to beat hosts Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0

19:038 months ago

Eintracht Frankfurt: Starting Lineup

Here's how Eintracht will line up tonight. Bas Dost starts up top with Andre Silva while Goncalo Paciencia is on the bench
19:018 months ago

FC Basel: Starting Lineup

Here's how the hosts will line up tonight:
18:598 months ago

Here we go!

One hour until kickoff with team news pending
15:188 months ago

More to come soon!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt.
15:188 months ago

How to watch FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV: BT Sport ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

15:178 months ago

Eintracht Frankfurt: Predicted XI

Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Costa, Rode, Ilsanker, Kostic; Kamada; Silva, Paciencia
15:168 months ago

FC Basel: Predicted Lineup

Nikolic; Widmer, Comert, Alderete, Riveros; Xhaka, Frei; Stocker, Campo, Petretta; Cabral
15:168 months ago

Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News

Goncalo Paciencia will return to the Eintracht side after missing the Bundesliga side when it resumed through injury.

Frankfurt will be without Djibril Sow after he picked up his third yellow card of the Europa League campaign in the first-leg.

Stefan Ilsanker may come in to partner with Sebastian Rode in midfield, and Hutter may revert back to his tried-and-tested three-man defence for tonight's game

15:138 months ago

FC Basel: Team News

Basel goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, who has kept 16 clean sheets across all competitions this season, has struggled recently with a hamstring injury and may not feature tonight.

Djordje Nikolic is in line to step up between the sticks for Basel, who are also likely to not have Ramires, Luca Zuffi and Afimico Pululu who are all through injury.

15:098 months ago

Basel lead on aggregate

After what was a comfortable first leg at a behind-closed-doors Waldstadion, prior to the seasons being postponed due to COVID-19, Basel are 3-0 up after the first leg
15:078 months ago

Kick-off time

FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at St. Jakob Park, in Basel, Switzerland. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
15:058 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Europa League match: FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt! My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo