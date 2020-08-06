As it happened: FC Basel (4)1-0(0) in the 2020 Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: FC Basel 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
46' Second half underway
45' Half Time
Thanks to key workers
The teams are out!
Kickoff incoming
Not long to go!
Will Basel see themselves head to Germany or can Eintracht pull off the unthinkable?
Europa League next year for Basel
Their only chance to qualify for the Champions League is still well and truly alive, and that is something that winning this competition would provide
Basel winless in past three
Their past two against FC Luzern and FC Thun were both goalless draws, while the game against FC Lugano was a 4-4 stalemate
'Das Wunder von Basel'
Speaking about his expectations of the second leg, Eintracht captain David Abraham said:
“I’m obviously hoping for a 4-0 win. In any case, it’s about going into the game with concentration so that we can give it a good go. We need to play to our full potential throughout the 90 minutes. The fact that Basel have played a lot of games could be an advantage or a disadvantage. We need to get back to our basic philosophy – if we do that, we can make something happen tomorrow.”
First leg highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt: Starting Lineup
🦅 Our XI for #BaselSGE 🦅#SGEuropa #UEL pic.twitter.com/LZWHk3z8OG— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) August 6, 2020
FC Basel: Starting Lineup
Our starting-XI for tonight‘s game against @eintracht_eng! Kick-off in just over an hour. #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/8RsOAx3aWR— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) August 6, 2020
How to watch FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Eintracht Frankfurt: Predicted XI
FC Basel: Predicted Lineup
Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News
Frankfurt will be without Djibril Sow after he picked up his third yellow card of the Europa League campaign in the first-leg.
Stefan Ilsanker may come in to partner with Sebastian Rode in midfield, and Hutter may revert back to his tried-and-tested three-man defence for tonight's game
FC Basel: Team News
Djordje Nikolic is in line to step up between the sticks for Basel, who are also likely to not have Ramires, Luca Zuffi and Afimico Pululu who are all through injury.
