As it happened: Sevilla Europa League winners once again after riveting final
Sevilla face Inter Milan tonight

22:017 months ago

Goodnight

And so, as Inter collect their runners-up medals with heads bowed, we wrap-up our coverage of a memorable final at the conclusion of this rapid-fire Europa League tournament.

It's the Champions League's turn on Sunday night...

21:597 months ago

Plaudits

Jesus Navas can now look forward to lifting the trophy for Sevilla after an excellent performance. He made Sevilla's equaliser in the first half, and he barely put a foot wrong defensively.

Credit also to Ever Banega, who capped his final appearance for the club with a dead-ball masterclass to leave Inter stunned.

21:577 months ago

The match-winning moment

21:547 months ago

BREAKING: Sevilla win the Europa League

After expertly rounding out the clock, Sevilla have done it! They are Europa League winners for a record-extending sixth time. 
21:517 months ago

90+3'

The Sevilla substitutes are already hovering on the touchline, ready to charge onto the field when the referee blows his whistle. 

But there may be another chance in this for Inter yet. 

21:497 months ago

Bounou again!

90+2' Candreva is straight into the action, hooking a cross on target. Bounou is there again to block it behind. 
21:487 months ago

90'

Conte ditches his back three now by throwing on Candreva for Godin. 

They have SIX additional minutes to force extra-time. 

21:447 months ago

87'

Sevilla withdraw two of their heroes. 

Off: De Jong, Diego Carlos

On: El-Nesyri, Gudelj

They'll seek to draw on all of their 'know-how' to see this out. 

21:417 months ago

Off the line!

83' A scramble in slow-motion after a cross reaches Moses at the back post. It then deflects the way of fellow substitute Sanchez, who tamely prods it goalwards, only to be denied at the last by the well-positioned Kounde!
21:377 months ago

80'

Banega's free-kicks are evading Inter time and again. His latest finds Kounde, who forgivingly heads over. 10 minutes to go in Cologne.
21:367 months ago

77'

Changes now for both teams. Franco Vazquez replaces Suso for Sevilla.

Conte has to seize the initiative and does so with a triple alteration. Eriksen, Moses and Sanchez on, Gagliardini, Martinez and D'Ambrosio off. 

21:337 months ago

The goal

It's an overhead kick from the centre-back as Inter once again fail to clear their lines, and as they watch on, the shot strikes Lukaku and skits up into the net. Is that the winner, courtesy of a man who is fortunate to be on the pitch?
21:327 months ago

GOAL! Sevilla 3-2 Inter

74' AND THEY'VE GRABBED THE LEAD AGAIN. ACROBATICS FROM DIEGO CARLOS!
21:317 months ago

74'

Gagliardini is cautioned for dragging back Navas, and Sevilla have yet another dangerous wide free-kick...
21:277 months ago

69'

Later than expected, we see the first substitution of the match, and it's enforced. Ocampos is down, accepting that his race is run. Munir will be his replacement. 
21:247 months ago

Lukaku denied!

65' The clearest opening in this tighter second half, and Lukaku, of all people, has squandered it. Barella knocks him one against one with Bounoi, but the 'keeper comes out and gets down to stop the Belgian's sidefooted effort. 
21:197 months ago

61'

For the third time tonight, Ocampos tries his luck after cutting inside onto his right foot. Handanovic isn't made to work, and the Argentine is clutching at the thigh that caused him trouble in the semifinal. 
21:177 months ago

59'

Inter work a corner-kick to Ashley Young on the edge of the box, and his delicate effort just about clears the crossbar. Conte's men are on top at the moment.
21:157 months ago

57'

We've not seen all that much of the highly-rated Reguilon tonight, but he threatens here, shuffling past Godin before smashing a shot into the side-netting. 
21:137 months ago

55'

The fourth booking of the night goes to Bastoni after a late challenge on Suso. 
21:107 months ago

Close for Inter

52' Diego Carlos crucially gets himself in the way after D'Ambrosio's cross breaks the way of Gagliardini. He's about halfway to atoning for his early error now. 
21:087 months ago

50'

A slightly disjointed start to the second half, with neither side regaining their rhythm just yet.
21:027 months ago

Second half moments away

The two sides have re-emerged, and we're ready for at least another 45 minutes of this.
20:587 months ago

An exclusive club

20:577 months ago

Unstoppable

20:547 months ago

Worthy of another look

Enjoy the pick of the first-half goals, courtesy of Luuk de Jong. Remember his goal drought?

 

20:477 months ago

HT

A fitting end to the half as Handanovic tips over Ocampos' header on the stretch. 

Nearly a fourth headed goal of the night. 

20:457 months ago

45'

Banega is shown a yellow card after halting Gagliardini's run with a sliding tackle. One added minute.
20:417 months ago

41'

Five minutes until the break, and you wouldn't bet against one more flashpoint.
20:367 months ago

The goal

Lukaku won an Inter free-kick of their own just as we were digesting De Jong's effort. Brozovic took, Godin met it, and the net bulged. What next?!
20:367 months ago

GOAL!!! INTER EQUALISE

37' Oh wow, what a half of football we're witnessing here! It's almost a carbon copy, but at the other end!
20:357 months ago

The goal

De Jong is lurking around the back awaiting Banega's free-kick, and he attacks the delivery, directing the ball across goal with supreme accuracy. Wonderful. 
20:337 months ago

GOAL! Sevilla 2-1 Inter

33' Sevilla have turned it around. De Jong again!!
20:297 months ago

29'

D'Ambrosio is enjoying his attacking licence, always providing a back-post option when Inter attack down the left. This time Gagliardini picks him out, and he glances a header wide. 
20:217 months ago

21'

There is a genuinely fiery atmosphere about this final, as if it were full of tens of thousands of partisan spectators. 
20:197 months ago

Inter chance

19' Ashley Young finds space down the left and sends a cross the way of the driving D'Ambrosio, who gets underneath his half-volley. He was unmarked. 
20:187 months ago

18'

The referee is surrounded once again as Diego Carlos' hand blocks Barella's dink. The VAR has a look and doesn't see enough to award a penalty. 

Antonio Conte is absolutely livid, and he's booked for his protestations. 

20:157 months ago

15'

Sevilla are looking in confident mood following that goal. Their top scorer Ocampos steps inside and has a go from range, but it ends up in a comfortable gather for the 'keeper. 
20:137 months ago

The goal

It's a neat exchange on the right flank, culminating in a whipped Jesus Navas cross. De Jong arrives at the front post and connects, with Handanovic's palm unable to keep it. We're level again!
20:127 months ago

GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Inter

And that spell has ended in the equaliser! It's Luuk de Jong again!
20:117 months ago

12'

Both sides have had to compose themselves after that frantic opening. Sevilla enjoying a decent spell of possession. 
20:067 months ago

6'

A note on that penalty decision - Diego Carlos was fortunate to escape with a yellow card there. It certainly looked as if he cynically halted Lukaku's otherwise unstoppable run. It could have been worse for Sevilla.
20:067 months ago

GOAL! Inter 1-0 Sevilla

And that is 11 in a row for Lukaku! He sidefoots the ball into the bottom left corner with conviction.

A dramatic start to the final, to say the least.

20:057 months ago

PENALTY TO INTER MILAN

3' Romelu Lukaku leads an Inter counter-attack and has too much pace, too much power for Diego Carlos. After coming off second best, the Brazilian swipes his ankles and the referee points to the spot without hesitation...
20:027 months ago

1'

Sevilla's players are furiously demanding action from the referee after D'Ambrosio's arm catches Reguilon. A free-kick, but no more. 
20:007 months ago

Kick-off

1' Inter frontman Lukaku gets the Europa League final underway.
19:577 months ago

The teams are out

Sevilla are the first team emerge into the German twilight, closely followed by their Italian opponents.
19:077 months ago

Inter team news

Alexis Sanchez makes the bench for Inter, unchanged for the fourth UEL match in succession. 

Starting XI: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.

19:057 months ago

Sevilla team news

The headlines from the Sevilla camp are that Lucas Ocampos is fit to start and that semifinal matchwinner Luuk de Jong is given the nod.

Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso.

13:437 months ago

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV: BT Sport 1
If you want to stream it: BT Sport App

13:427 months ago

Pot one of UCL the aim

Both of these teams finished in the Champions League qualifying places domestically, but the incentive is a place in Pot One for the group stage draw, alongside the European elite.
13:427 months ago

Lukaku to cap off a fine season?

Could this be Romelu Lukaku's final? The Belgian striker has repaired, even strengthened, his mighty reputation in Milan after a difficult end to his time at Manchester United.
He has hit 33 goals, often simply too powerful for defenders to handle.
Most impressively of all, perhaps, he has scored in 10 consecutive Europa League games, a run which started in 2014.
Sevilla's highly-rated centre-halves Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos are in for a tricky evening against Lukaku and his partner Martinez.
13:417 months ago

Inter team news

Matias Vecino remains out for Inter with a knee injury, while it is unclear whether Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez will overcome a thigh injury in time to play a part.
13:417 months ago

Sevilla team news

Sevilla's main concern is the fitness of quarterfinal hero Lucas Ocampos, seemingly forced off against Manchester United with injury.
13:417 months ago

The venue

The final will be held at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne. There will of course be no fans in present in the arena which would usually seat just shy of 50,000.
13:417 months ago

Both sides have history with the competition

Inter have won this competition three times in their history, most recently in 1998, when they beat Italian rivals Lazio in Paris. It was the first year of the new single-game final.
Sevilla, more notably, put together a remarkable Europa League hat-trick between 2014 and 2016. They have won the trophy five times overall, two more than anybody else.
13:407 months ago

Inter's road to the final

Antonio Conte's Inter dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group. Two wins and a draw were not enough in a group that also featured Barcelona and Inter.
Inter swept to a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ludogorets in R32 and then eased past Getafe in their first game in Germany.
They prevailed in a first-half blitz to get past Leverkusen, setting up a semi-final against Shakhtar, who had also started the season in the Champions League.
It proved a complete mismatch, Lauturo Martinez and Romelu Lukaku both on target in an ominously dominant 5-0 win.
13:407 months ago

Sevilla's road to the final

Julien Lopetigui's Sevilla came through Group A on 15 points ahead of APOEL, Qarabag and Dudelange.
They edged through their Round of 32 clash with CFR Cluj on away goals, drawing 1-1 in Romania before the goalless second leg.
An impressive 2-0 victory against Roma booked their last place in the last eight, and Lucas Ocampos' 87th-minute header would down Wolves.
Last time out, in the semifinal against favourites Manchester United, they found themselves trailing early on to a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but Suso levelled the scores and Luuk de Jong snatched the winning goal after a spell of intense United pressure.
13:407 months ago

Hello

I'm David Comerford and I'll be taking you through the key pre-match stories and information before by-the-minute match coverage.
13:367 months ago

Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the 2020 Europa League Final: Sevilla vs Inter Milan.
