As it happened: Sevilla Europa League winners once again after riveting final

Credit also to Ever Banega, who capped his final appearance for the club with a dead-ball masterclass to leave Inter stunned.
The match-winning moment
Diego Carlos with the overhead! 🔥
BREAKING: Sevilla win the Europa League
90+3'
But there may be another chance in this for Inter yet.
Bounou again!
90'
They have SIX additional minutes to force extra-time.
87'
Off: De Jong, Diego Carlos
On: El-Nesyri, Gudelj
They'll seek to draw on all of their 'know-how' to see this out.
Off the line!
80'
77'
Conte has to seize the initiative and does so with a triple alteration. Eriksen, Moses and Sanchez on, Gagliardini, Martinez and D'Ambrosio off.
The goal
GOAL! Sevilla 3-2 Inter
74'
69'
Lukaku denied!
61'
59'
57'
55'
Close for Inter
50'
Second half moments away
An exclusive club
Unstoppable
Worthy of another look
HT
Nearly a fourth headed goal of the night.
45'
41'
The goal
GOAL!!! INTER EQUALISE
The goal
GOAL! Sevilla 2-1 Inter
29'
21'
Inter chance
18'
Antonio Conte is absolutely livid, and he's booked for his protestations.
15'
The goal
GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Inter
12'
6'
GOAL! Inter 1-0 Sevilla
A dramatic start to the final, to say the least.
PENALTY TO INTER MILAN
1'
Kick-off
The teams are out
Inter team news
Starting XI: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.
Sevilla team news
Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso.
Pot one of UCL the aim
Lukaku to cap off a fine season?
He has hit 33 goals, often simply too powerful for defenders to handle.
Most impressively of all, perhaps, he has scored in 10 consecutive Europa League games, a run which started in 2014.
Sevilla's highly-rated centre-halves Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos are in for a tricky evening against Lukaku and his partner Martinez.
Inter team news
Sevilla team news
The venue
Both sides have history with the competition
Sevilla, more notably, put together a remarkable Europa League hat-trick between 2014 and 2016. They have won the trophy five times overall, two more than anybody else.
Inter's road to the final
Inter swept to a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ludogorets in R32 and then eased past Getafe in their first game in Germany.
They prevailed in a first-half blitz to get past Leverkusen, setting up a semi-final against Shakhtar, who had also started the season in the Champions League.
It proved a complete mismatch, Lauturo Martinez and Romelu Lukaku both on target in an ominously dominant 5-0 win.
Sevilla's road to the final
They edged through their Round of 32 clash with CFR Cluj on away goals, drawing 1-1 in Romania before the goalless second leg.
An impressive 2-0 victory against Roma booked their last place in the last eight, and Lucas Ocampos' 87th-minute header would down Wolves.
Last time out, in the semifinal against favourites Manchester United, they found themselves trailing early on to a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but Suso levelled the scores and Luuk de Jong snatched the winning goal after a spell of intense United pressure.
