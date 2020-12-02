The Warm Down: FC Porto 0-0 Manchester City

As both Manchester City and FC Porto qualified from the Champions League group stages last night, Gabriel Jesus thought he had scored a late 80th minute winner in a memorable goalless draw.

The forward’s header was originally pushed on to the bar, but he tapped home with a quick follow up. The Brazilian was denied as City defender João Cancelo stood fractionally offside.

With honours even come the full time whistle, the Portuguese outfit had their shot stopper to thank.

The Primeira Liga outfit sat deep for the majority of the 90 minutes. Complementing a relentless back five, Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin ensured that his side would not share the same fate as Burnley mid-week in the Premier League.

City forward Ferran Torres couldn’t quite believe it as his second half overhead kick was kept out by Marchesin. The Spaniard’s fourth successive goal in the competition just wouldn’t come.

Porto left back Zaidu Sanusi played his part in an important draw too. The Nigerian denied City forward Raheem Sterling, the Englishman cutting inside and attempting to drive it in low after the break.

A strong City attack

Selecting a strong attacking force (Sterling, Phil Foden and Torres), City boss Pep Guardiola meant business.

The 2004 Champions League winners, however, held out for a point.

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, played for a draw and it worked. City had 18 shots, their most attempts at goal without scoring in a European match.

Sterling is in a strong position as he fights for a place in the team against Fulham on Saturday. The Three Lions star will hope that his five efforts on target demonstrated a need to be played.

Unlike Sterling, City midfielder Bernardo Silva appeared to lack attacking conviction or even enthusiasm. Foden’s ever so slightly more impressive performance should be enough to put him ahead of his rivals for team selection against Fulham at the Etihad.

City progress to the Round of 16

Whilst a frustrating performance against Porto, City make progress in the competition.

Through to the knock-out stages as group winners for the fifth time in the last six seasons, they kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet - The first time that City have ever completed the group stages having not conceded a goal.

Although the first time that any Guardiola side has drawn 0-0 in the Champions League since 2015, City fans will hope that success in Europe can be emulated in the Premier League.