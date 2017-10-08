Analysis from Nigeria's 1-0 win against Zambia

Alex Iwobi scored the goal that secured World Cup ticket for Nigeria./Twitter: @thenff

Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the World Cup tournament to be held in Russia in 2018.

But, it wasn't a routine home victory for the Super Eagles as the Zambians made their Nigerian counterparts labour for the victory.

Having said that, there were lessons learned from the encounter that took place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.

Shehu Abdullahi looking promising ahead of the World Cup

The Super Eagles' right-back was brilliant on the evening, and was easily Nigeria's best player on the pitch. Solid at the back, the Anorthosis Famagusta defender was also a delight to watch bombing forward.

Provided another dimension once the Super Eagles attack through the right. And it was his link up play on the right with Victor Moses that led to the goal, with Shehu Abdullahi cutting back for Alex Iwobi to slot home.

The 24-year-old hardly put a foot wrong, in a game Nigeria struggled to dominate.

If the former Nigeria U-23 defender continue in this form, he is sure to excel at the Mundial in 2018.

The Super Eagles look a better side with Iwobi

It was looking like a game heading for a draw until Gernot Rohr decided to throw the Arsenal man in. Iwobi happened to be the game changer Nigeria needed on the day, as his movements on and off the ball caused the Zambians lots of problem. Was involved in the build-up to the goal, before positioning himself in the opposition's box to collect Shehu Abdullahi's pass from the right, before firing past Kennedy Mweene in goal for Zambia.

Iwobi who replaced Simon Moses in the 65th minute brought spark to the Super Eagles play, and will be difficult to see Gernot Rohr start the former England youth player from the bench again when Nigeria play their first match at the World Cup.

Lots to work and improve on ahead of the World Cup

The game against Cameroon in Yaounde and the match against Zambia in Uyo really exposed some flaws in the team. And the technical crew need to get their act together to ensure a decent showing at the World Cup in 2018.

The withdrawal of Ogenyi Onazi in the 23rd minute for Mikel Agu after the former got injured; paved way for the Zambians to dominate, with Nigeria losing further control. The coaches will need to find adequate cover for every department heading into the World Cup, so the team don't collapse due to injury to any member of the squad before and during the World Cup matches.

The Super Eagles will come up against opponents that are robust technically - than the teams they played during the qualifying rounds. Hence, the need for quality friendly matches to work on the team in that aspect, and fix any loophole that can endanger the team - before the start of the tournament in 2018.