Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Atalanta BC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
22:0915 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Champions League match: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Updates!

My name is Jonathan Maze and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The second leg of a tie encompassing last seasons Europa League winners and this seasons run-away Serie A champions elect, it is promising to be a good one.

22:0416 hours ago

Tune in here for Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt

In a game which could see Napoli take a major step to becoming serious Champions League contenders, do not miss a detail of the match Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
21:5916 hours ago

What time does the game kick off around the world?

Delhi: 2:00 AM Tokyo: 5:00 AM

Sydney: 7:00 AM

New York: 4:00 PM

Naples: 9:00 PM

21:5416 hours ago

What time is Kick Off?

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday March 15th, 2023.

The game will be live on BT Sport, the BT Sport player and on Sky Go. With a BT subscription required to view.

21:4916 hours ago

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Napoli are the clear on field favourites for the tie, thanks to their rampant league form which has left them 18 points clear. Also the win away from home in the first leg will go a long way to securing progression into the last eight. Therefore my prediction is Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt.
21:4416 hours ago

Latest games between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt

Most recently saw the two sides play in the first leg of this Champions League tie. Napoli came out on top in a 2-0 win. 

Before that the two sides history is limited, with a Frankfurt win in Naples in the 1994 UEFA Cup last 16 the only other major game played.

21:3916 hours ago

Eintracht Frankfurt's Key Player

With the absence of French striker Kolo Muani, Eintracht's hopes will be pinned mainly on Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada to spark a remontada.

Kamada has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, and has been pivotal in the Champions League campaign, putting in stellar performances in nearly every game. Despite this, the 26-year-old has suffered a string of below par-performances but will have to be at his best here if Frankfurt want to progress.

21:3416 hours ago

Napoli's Key Player

A huge aspect of Napoli's game is their relentless attacking and goalscoring. No player is more important to this aspect of the game than Kvara as he affectionately known in Naples.

The Georgian winger only joined the famous Italian giants last summer but already has cult figure status, merely merited by his on field performances.

11 goals and nine assists in Serie A this season demonstrates why he is so adored by football fans. His style of play too, is so direct that it makes him a defenders nightmare. One only has to look at his performance against Atalanta and the goal he scored to see how unstoppable he is. Dribbling inside, Kvara evaded several tackles before smashing the ball into the top corner, he makes football look easy and if he is on form, expect a comfortable win for the Neapolitan express

21:2916 hours ago

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up

Eintracht Frankfurt possible lineup
Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Rode, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre

Frankfurt's main absentee is star striker Randal Kolo Muani who saw red in the reverse tie and is suspended. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom both unavailable due to injury.

21:2416 hours ago

Napoli predicted line-up

Possible Napoli line-up

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Mario Rui will return from suspension to maintain his position at left-back. Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori all look likely to return to fitness.

21:1916 hours ago

The Officials

The referee for Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt is Anthony Taylor, The linesmen will be Gary Beswick and Lee Betts, the fourth official will be Robert Jones, VAR will be both Pol van Boekel and Jeroen Manschot.
21:1416 hours ago

The Away side

Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled of late, with two draws and a loss in the league since their defeat to Napoli. This form has seen them drop out of the Bundesliga top four and down to sixth. 

Frankfurt are the current holders of the Europa League, and have enjoyed success in Europe lately which will give them hope of a remontada on Wednesday night.

History also offers the German side some faith on their trip to Italy as on their only previous away game in Napoli saw them walk away victorious.

21:0916 hours ago

The Home side

Napoli come into this came on the back of their comfortable win over Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday. The Napoleon side are top of their table by 18 points and with the Scudetto all but wrapped up, primary intentions could turn to the Champions League.
(Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
(Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to guide Napoli into their first ever Champions League quarter-final, in what has already been a monumental season for the club.

A win in the first leg has set them up perfectly for this, as goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo were enough to make their away day comfortable.

21:0916 hours ago

Where will the match take place.

The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona, in Naples, with a capacity of 54,726 people.

The stadium is famously named after Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Maradona, following his tragic passing in November 2020.

VAVEL Logo