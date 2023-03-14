Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Champions League match: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Updates!
What time does the game kick off around the world?
Sydney: 7:00 AM
New York: 4:00 PM
Naples: 9:00 PM
What time is Kick Off?
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction
Latest games between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt
Before that the two sides history is limited, with a Frankfurt win in Naples in the 1994 UEFA Cup last 16 the only other major game played.
Eintracht Frankfurt's Key Player
Kamada has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, and has been pivotal in the Champions League campaign, putting in stellar performances in nearly every game. Despite this, the 26-year-old has suffered a string of below par-performances but will have to be at his best here if Frankfurt want to progress.
Napoli's Key Player
The Georgian winger only joined the famous Italian giants last summer but already has cult figure status, merely merited by his on field performances.
11 goals and nine assists in Serie A this season demonstrates why he is so adored by football fans. His style of play too, is so direct that it makes him a defenders nightmare. One only has to look at his performance against Atalanta and the goal he scored to see how unstoppable he is. Dribbling inside, Kvara evaded several tackles before smashing the ball into the top corner, he makes football look easy and if he is on form, expect a comfortable win for the Neapolitan express
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up
Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Rode, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre
Frankfurt's main absentee is star striker Randal Kolo Muani who saw red in the reverse tie and is suspended. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom both unavailable due to injury.
Napoli predicted line-up
Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Mario Rui will return from suspension to maintain his position at left-back. Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori all look likely to return to fitness.
The Officials
The Away side
Frankfurt are the current holders of the Europa League, and have enjoyed success in Europe lately which will give them hope of a remontada on Wednesday night.
History also offers the German side some faith on their trip to Italy as on their only previous away game in Napoli saw them walk away victorious.
The Home side
Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to guide Napoli into their first ever Champions League quarter-final, in what has already been a monumental season for the club.
A win in the first leg has set them up perfectly for this, as goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo were enough to make their away day comfortable.
Where will the match take place.
The Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona, in Naples, with a capacity of 54,726 people.
The stadium is famously named after Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Maradona, following his tragic passing in November 2020.
The second leg of a tie encompassing last seasons Europa League winners and this seasons run-away Serie A champions elect, it is promising to be a good one.