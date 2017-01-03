Eintracht Frankfurt sign Stuttgart youngster Max Besuschkow

Besuschkow has already trained with his new side. | Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of VfB Stuttgart’s young midfield prodigy Max Besuschkow.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Eagles, although both clubs have agreed not to comment on the transfer fee paid.

He never made an appearance for the Stuttgart first team, but had been a regular with their under-23s, and is likely to be seen as one for the future rather than an immediate first team regular.

Regular for Stuttgart II

Born in Tübingen, near Stuttgart, to Russian and Kazakhstani parents, Besuschkow had been with the Reds since 2006, when he joined the club from FC Rottenburg. He was part of the club’s under-17 side who won the national title in 2013.

He made 52 appearances in total for the club’s second team over the past 18 months, scoring seven goals, with the side in the Regionalliga Südwest this season after relegation from the 3. Liga in the last campaign.

He has also played for the Germany international youth teams right through from under-15s to under-19s to date, and played in three out of the four games played by Germany in last summer’s UEFA Under-19 Championships in Germany, where the hosts finished fifth.

Reunited with Bobic

Besuschkow came to the attention of Frankfurt through Fredi Bobic, who was part of the management at Stuttgart between 2010 and 2014.

The Croatian said that he was already "convinced" about the youngster's talents, and that the club wanted to "give him the opportunity to train him to Bundesliga standards" in order to further his development.

Besuschkow himself said that he was "delighted" that the club have given him a chance. Speaking to the club's website following his transfer, he said that "I always want to be in the box," but that he always tries to work for his teammates.

Quotes via VfB Stuttgart.