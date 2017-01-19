Bristol City sign Schalke stopper Giefer

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Schalke 04 goalkeeper Fabian Giefer has joined Championship side Bristol City on a loan deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just three appearances for the Bundesliga side since 2014 who he joined from Fortuna Düsseldorf, having played 34 times in two years after joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

Giefer, who represented Germany’s youth side at every level up to under 20, has been down the pecking order at Schalke behind the highly-rated Ralf Fährmann who is the current first-choice ‘keeper after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2011.

In an interview with Bristol City player HD, Giefer said: “I want to give my team the feeling that there is a guy in goal who will try to destroy every mistake that someone makes."

He added, “It’s a great feeling and it’s a pleasure to be here, I’m very happy that we’ve finished the deal." Giefer explained, "I got the call and spoke to the gaffer, and then I had a few days to make my decision."

Happy to get game time

In recent years, a combination of Fährmann and injuries have kept him out of the limelight. He will be hoping this move can rekindle his form and showcase what he can do.

He said, “I’ve been searching for a club who can give me more time on the pitch and Bristol City have given me that chance."

Giefer went on to talk about his injuries, "I’ve had two years with a lot of injuries, but now I have found a great club and hope to play some games here." He continued, “It’s not nice to be injured, but you can also learn a lot in that time and look at things beside football."

The shot-stopper is excited for what is to come, “English football is a big challenge. It’s a bit different to German football, but I’m very excited for what will be a great experience for me." He concluded, “I’m very excited and looking forward to my first game on Saturday.”