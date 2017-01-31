VfB Stuttgart sign French U19 international centre-back Jerome Onguene on a three-year deal

The defender is the 2.Bundesliga side's replacement for the recently departed Toni Sunjic. (Photo: Getty Images)

2.Bundesliga title hopefuls VfB Stuttgart have announced the signing of 19-year-old centre-back Jerome Onguene from French outfit FC Sochaux for an undisclosed fee, with the youngster penning a three-year contract with the German club.

Youngster fills the recently created gap in central defence

The signing follows the departures of fellow defenders Stephen Sama and Toni Sunjic from the Swabians in recent weeks, and at such a young age he is certainly one that Stuttgart will hope remains with the club for many years to come.

Stuttgart sporting director Jan Schindelmeiser told kicker that the signing of Onguene will help with regards to "closing the gap in central defence that emerged from the departures of Stephen Sama and Toni Sunjic".

Schindelmeiser also said that the Frenchman "fits in" with the blueprint of the club when it comes to signing and nurturing young players, adding that Onguene is "young, talented and wants to prove himself".

The defender will wear the number 4 shirt for Stuttgart.

Despite his youth the Frenchman has experience of second tier football

Although Onguene is yet to experience top-flight football in any country, he does have experience of second tier football after making 45 appearances in Ligue 2 during his career so far.

The youngster's most high-profile accomplishment of his career so far is undoubtedly winning the U19 European Championships with France last summer, with Les Blues defeating Italy 4-0 in the final.

Stuttgart currently sit in third place in the 2.Bundesliga table, and despite being title favourites prior to the beginning of the season are currently level on points with both Hannover and Braunschweig and could face a title race that goes down to the wire.

Onguene could be in line to make his debut for the club in their next fixture at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf on February 6, as the Swabians hope to make it two wins from two following the recent winter break in Germany.