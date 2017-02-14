SL Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund: Wasteful Dortmund punished by Mitroglou effort

Borussia Dortmund were given a shock in the first-leg of their last 16 Champions League tie, with a single goal from Kostas Mitroglou gave Benfica a vital 1-0 victory.

It was all Dortmund in terms of opportunities in the first period, and Thomas Tuchel's side weren't shy of them. Excellent chances from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Demebele and Aubameyang all came close, with the half been rounded for a controversial decision against Dembele.

Benfica took a shock right at the beginning of the second period through Mitroglou, but they were still bombarded with chances but Aubameyang, Marcel Schmelzer and a Aubameyang penalty couldn't break them down. Christian Pulisic had one final opportunity, but it was Benfica who headed to the Westfalenstadion with a crucial lead.

Off to a flying start

It hadn't been the greatest season for Dortmund in the league, but they have been flying in Europe's elite competition and they had some great opportunities to take the lead at the Estádio da Luz.

Many will have expected the visitors to be ahead after ten minutes, when Dembele picked up possession in the middle of the park after the hosts pussyfooted it with their possession. The Frenchman played an excellent through ball into Aubameyang, many will have expected him to stick it beyond Ederson but he somehow managed to stick it just over the crossbar.

Dortmund continued to knock on the door as the half continued on, but Rui Vitória's side proved tough to break down. They were nearly punished once again in the 22nd minute, when Marco Reus regained possession before playing out to Lukasz Piszczek. He squared the ball into the feet of Dembele, who managed to get his shot away but a combination Victor Lindelof and Ederson denied him much to the youngster's frustration.

Aubameyang came within inches of getting a crucial away goal in the 37th minute, when Raphael Guerreiro managed to stretch to get a ball in from the by-line across the face of goal. The Gambia international was sniffing around but was within inches of making contact with the ball.

Not immune to a bad decision

It had been a pretty dominant performance from Dortmund as the clock began to tick down to the break, but they will have felt hard done by from 2014 World Cup final referee Nicola Rizzoli.

A lack of communication between Lindelof and Ederson saw Dembele sneak in, he managed to get a touch to the ball before been seemingly hacked down by Ederson but Rizzoli ruled it to be within much to the displeasure of the German side.

Taking the lead from nothing

It was clear that the words of Vitória were ringing in Benfica players ears, as they came flying out of the traps in the second period as they took a shock lead three minutes after the restart.

It came from nothing as Pizzi's corner into area found the head of skipper Luisao, it was a sloppy finish as Mitroglou took minimal touches before smashing it into the net from close range not that the home audience cared one bit.

Looking for a way back

After they fell behind Dortmund kicked into gear, and they had some great chances to grab a crucial equaliser.

Aubameyang looked to make up for his earlier miss, but he had yet another howler in the 53rd minute. Sokratis played a great ball into the striker who was free around the penalty area, he turned with only Ederson to beat but once again managed to send it sailing over the crossbar.

Captain Schmelzer looked to take it into his own hands minutes later, when he tried a shot from distance and Ederson did brilliantly to palm behind to safety.

Not his night

It had been a poor night in the capital for Aubameyang, and it was about to get worse when Dortmund were handed a penalty. Marc Bartra did well as he looked to get past Ljubomir Fejsa, who looked to clearly handle the ball which gave Rizzoli no option but to point to the spot.

Aubameyang was offered the chance of redemption, but it was a terrible effort down the middle which was well saved by Ederson and his night came to an end shortly after.

One last throw of the dice

Tuchel's side thrown the kitchen sink at their opponents as they looked for something to take back to Germany, but once again prevented by the excellence of Ederson. Pulisic looked to be the hero having just come on, as he tried one from the edge of the area which took a big deflection but Ederson was equal to it.