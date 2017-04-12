Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Europe's giants set to entertain in enticing clash

Photo: Gerry Images/Adam Pretty

Arguably the biggest Champions League quarter-final of the week is here. Real Madrid travel to Germany to face German heavyweights Bayern Munich in a clash between two of Europe's finest.

After Juventus put a huge dent in FC Barcelona's chances this Tuesday, Los Blancos will be looking to return to Spain with stronger chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Both sides looking strong

Bayern are heading into this tie in impressive form. Other than their recent surprise 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim, they have not lost a game in all competitions since their 3-2 away defeat to FC Rostov towards the end of the UCL group stages.

They're currently first in the Bundesliga with a comfortable 10-point lead. After a dominant 4-1 win against Borussia Dortmund inside the Allianz Arena this past weekend, Madrid will face a tough task to break the solidity of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid are also headed into this clash with incredible form. They're currently leading La Liga by three points and with a game ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's side are yet to lose in this season UCL and - more impressively - his side have only lost three times in all competitions this season.

Ancelotti faces former assistant Zidane

Ancelotti will be facing his former Real Madrid assistant Zidane for the first time in his managerial career. He stated that during his time as his assistant Zidane was "an excellent assistant coach" adding that his "charisma and experience" was helpful during his time at Madrid.

Despite having working together closely for a few years, Zidane claimed that although they "know each other very well" it ultimately "did not mean anything" ahead of the game. He told the club's website that they are "not lining up against Ancelotti" and that it's Bayern that matters, not just Ancelotti.

Team News

Bayern - Mats Hummels is out of contention after damaging ankle ligaments in the weekend's win over Dortmund. Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski will be available after overcoming injuries.

Real Madrid - Defenders Pepe (double rib fracture) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are out. Dani Carvajal is doubtful.

Previous meetings

2013/14 - Real Madrid 4-0 FC Bayern (over two legs) - UEFA Champions League

2011/12 - Real Madrid 3-3 FC Bayern (over two legs - Bayern won 3-1 on penalties) - UEFA Champions League.