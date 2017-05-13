RB Leipzig 4-5 Bayern Munich: Stunning nine goal thriller ensures Champions do double over Die Roten Bullen

Arjen Robben's 95th minute winner completed a stunning comeback for Bayern Munich as they defeated RB Leipzig 5-4 at the Red Bull Arena in a game not many people are likely to forget.

It was truly a stunning game in Leipzig as three goals in the last ten minutes for Carlo Ancelotti's men ensured that they completed a comeback that not many people gave them a hope of doing to yet again win a game in the Bundesliga that will mean alot to them.

The hosts got off to a flying start

The hosts made an incredible start to the game as they scored with their first chance in the second minute. Emil Forsberg created the goal once against for the Bulls with a fantastic cross into the box which Marcel Sabitzer headed home.

The midfielder had a chance to make it two soon after when Timo Werner played the ball to him in the box but he blazed his shot over the bar when he should have done better.

Werner then went close himself when he found space just inside the box but saw his curling effort hit the post with Tom Starke beaten as the home side really took the game to the champions.

Lewandowski levelled proceedings from the penalty spot

Then out of the blue the visitors managed to get an equaliser from the penalty spot after Philipp Lahm's cross was handled in the area by Bernardo.

Robert Lewandowski stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Péter Gulácsi the wrong way to get his side back in a game that they were lucky to still be in.

The hosts responded brilliantly though to the equaliser as Sabitzer forced Starke into a very good save from inside the box after a great passing move from the team.

Werner restored the hosts lead before half-time

It only denied the inevitable though as the home side did get themselves back in front from the penalty spot. Forsberg was heavily involved again as he was brought down by Xabi Alonso inside the box.

Werner stepped up to take the penalty for the home side and he confidently sent Starke the wrong way to put his side back in front in a half that they totally dominated.

Therefore at half-time, Ancelotti was left with a lot of work to do in order to get his side to improve in the second half, while the home side know that if they played the same way in the second half, they had a terrific opportunity to go on and win the game.

Poulsen added a third for the home side

The second half began the exact same way as the first as the home side scored a third goal with their first attack as Forsberg passed the ball to Yussuf Poulsen, who via a deflection, gave the home side a two goal lead.

Bayern responded well though and should have got a goal back a couple of minutes later when a fantastic pass from Robben found Lewandowski but with just the goalkeeper to beat, he put his shot wide.

Thiago got one back for the Champions before Werner netted his second of the game

It didn't matter though as they did score soon after when a cross from Lahm was headed back across goal from Alonso to let Thiago Alacantara to head the ball into an empty net.

The hosts responded yet again though and restored their two goal lead when a mistake from Lahm allowed Werner to pounce in on goal and he slipped the ball into the back of net after putting the ball through Starke's legs.

Lewandowski almost got an instant response though for Bayern but he turned a cross from Lahm onto the post when he should have scored.

Three goals in the final ten minutes saw the Champions complete a remarkable turnaorund

As the game went on the home side started to sit back more and that allowed the visitors to gain control of a very open match and they managed to get the score back to 4-3 when a shot from Robben came back off the bar and then Lewandowski headed the ball into an empty net.

Just as it looked though that the game was going to end with a Bayern defeat, David Alaba stepped forward in the first minute of injury time with a fantastic free-kick to level the scores up after Naby Keita fouled Lewandowski on the edge of the box.

Then with the last kick of the game, Thomas Muller passed the ball to Robben, who took the ball past two defenders before clipping the ball over Gulasci to win the visitors the three points in a game they were really pushed to their limits.