The Power Forward will sign with Los Angeles, who wanted to trade for Morris at the deadline....

Kyle Lowry's No. 1 jersey was retired by the Villanova Wildcats....

With the NBA playoffs just over a month away, speculation grows more and more on who will fill up the eight spots in each conference. As the post...

Steph Curry (almost) leads the Warriors (14-49; Last in the West) past Toronto (44-18; 2nd in the East) as Raptors cllinch a playoff berth....

The reigning champions have come out and surprised everyone with how incredible they have been this year, from top to bottom everyone having an amazing season....

Raptors extend their winning streak Eduardo Villalpando Nick Nurse’s season just keeps getting better and better, and Toronto is currently on an 11-game winning streak....

Norman Powell out indefinitely Eduardo Villalpando Raptors’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with fractured hand. ...

Full Highlights: Bulls 102-129 Raptors in 2020 NBA Regular Season Eduardo Villalpando Toronto defeats Chicago and ties a franchise record with eleven consecutive wins....

Full Highlights: Raptors 105-92 Pistons in 2020 NBA Regular Season Eduardo Villalpando Toronto wins their 10th. consecutive game in the association with a solid performance against Detroit....

Top 10 Point Guards in the 2019/20 season so far- Part 1 Tyler Jones The VAVEL team lists the Top 10 Point Guards of the first half of 2019-20...

Jack Armstrong: ''Drake gives the Raptors credibility with players from other teams'' Eduardo Villalpando Jack Armstrong told VAVEL that Drake gives the Raptors a lot of credibility when it comes to dealing with players from other teams....

Jonas Valanciunas and the Grizzlies are flying under your radar Josh Gosse After his dominant performance of 30 points and 19 rebounds against the Warriors, it's time to discuss JV's success in Memphis...

Wounded Thunder continue winning run in a tight contest vs Toronto Tyler Jones The Toronto Raptors took only their second loss of the season against teams outside the upper echelon of the NBA, losing a close battle with the OKC Thunder at home, 98-97....

RECAP: NBA Christmas Day 2019 Eduardo Villalpando Five games across two countries were played for the 2019 Christmas Day in the NBA....

Toronto Raptors Continue to Underachieve with Lowry in the Lineup Cody Houdek In Kyle Lowry's first game after missing 11 games with a thumb fracture, the Raptors continue to underperform with the all-star in their lineup. ...

The Toronto Raptors are proving the worth of great depth Tyler Jones Reigning NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors came into the season with expectations low after the departure of Kawhi Leonard. Now, they are 14-4 and sitting at 2n...

Lowry and Ibaka out for upcoming Raptors games Eduardo Villalpando Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after suffering injuries....

Raptors survive the 'Zion-less' Pelicans at Toronto Eduardo Villalpando The Toronto Raptors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime to inaugurate a new NBA season. ...

A night to remember for Alexander-Walker Eduardo Villalpando Nickeil Alexander-Walker made his NBA debut last night against the defending champions in his hometown, Toronto, Canada. ...

Full Highlights: Pelicans 122-130 Raptors, 2019 NBA Season Opener Eduardo Villalpando Follow along for New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Regular Season Opener. Tip-off time...

Full Highlights: Raptors 111-118 Rockets, 2019 NBA Japan games Eduardo Villalpando Follow along for Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Japan Games. Tip-off time: ...

VAVEL Guide: 2019 / 2020 season Eduardo Villalpando Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...

Historic summer for Marc Gasol Eduardo Villalpando The veteran center became the first player ever to win the NBA title and the FIBA World Cup title in the same summer....

Predicting the 2018-2019 All-NBA Selections Richard Martinez With so much talent in the NBA, many players could find themselves deserving of a spot on the All-NBA team. Here are my predictions for the 2018-2019 All-NBA Te...