The reigning champions have come out and surprised everyone with how incredible they have been this year, from top to bottom everyone having an amazing season....
Steph Curry (almost) leads the Warriors (14-49; Last in the West) past Toronto (44-18; 2nd in the East) as Raptors cllinch a playoff berth....
With the NBA playoffs just over a month away, speculation grows more and more on who will fill up the eight spots in each conference. As the post...
Kyle Lowry's No. 1 jersey was retired by the Villanova Wildcats....
The Power Forward will sign with Los Angeles, who wanted to trade for Morris at the deadline....
Nick Nurse’s season just keeps getting better and better, and Toronto is currently on an 11-game winning streak....
Raptors’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with fractured hand. ...
Toronto defeats Chicago and ties a franchise record with eleven consecutive wins....
Toronto wins their 10th. consecutive game in the association with a solid performance against Detroit....
The VAVEL team lists the Top 10 Point Guards of the first half of 2019-20...
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Met at Drake's Home to Plan Move to Clippers....
Jack Armstrong told VAVEL that Drake gives the Raptors a lot of credibility when it comes to dealing with players from other teams....
After his dominant performance of 30 points and 19 rebounds against the Warriors, it's time to discuss JV's success in Memphis...
The Toronto Raptors took only their second loss of the season against teams outside the upper echelon of the NBA, losing a close battle with the OKC Thunder at home, 98-97....
Five games across two countries were played for the 2019 Christmas Day in the NBA....
In Kyle Lowry's first game after missing 11 games with a thumb fracture, the Raptors continue to underperform with the all-star in their lineup. ...
Reigning NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors came into the season with expectations low after the departure of Kawhi Leonard. Now, they are 14-4 and sitting at 2n...
Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after suffering injuries....
The Toronto Raptors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime to inaugurate a new NBA season. ...
Nickeil Alexander-Walker made his NBA debut last night against the defending champions in his hometown, Toronto, Canada. ...
Follow along for New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Regular Season Opener. Tip-off time...
Follow along for Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Japan Games. Tip-off time: ...
Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...
The veteran center became the first player ever to win the NBA title and the FIBA World Cup title in the same summer....
With so much talent in the NBA, many players could find themselves deserving of a spot on the All-NBA team. Here are my predictions for the 2018-2019 All-NBA Te...
VAVEL USA editors Sully Akbari and Richard Martinez chime in on the debate regarding where each team will place at the 2018-19 season's end....