Toronto Raptors

Season Review: Toronto Raptors

Tyler Jones

The reigning champions have come out and surprised everyone with how incredible they have been this year, from top to bottom everyone having an amazing season....

&nbsp;Curry is Back

Nolan Eritano

Steph Curry (almost) leads the Warriors (14-49; Last in the West) past Toronto (44-18; 2nd in the East)  as Raptors cllinch a playoff berth....

VAVEL Guide: 2019 / 2020 season

Eduardo Villalpando

Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...

Historic summer for Marc Gasol

Eduardo Villalpando

The veteran center became the first player ever to win the NBA title and the FIBA World Cup title in the same summer....

Predicting the 2018-2019 All-NBA Selections

Richard Martinez

With so much talent in the NBA, many players could find themselves deserving of a spot on the All-NBA team. Here are my predictions for the 2018-2019 All-NBA Te...

