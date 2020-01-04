Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Celtics must brace themselves for another game without their star
At time of writing, the Celtics are down to the Hawks without Kemba Walker for only the second time this season. They will need a serious boost from their wing trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward if they are to win, and Marcus Smart will need to maintain his good play as their starting Point Guard.
Zach LaVine playing great basketball for Chicago
The last 10 games, the Bulls best player has been averaging 26.4 points while shooting 90% from the free throw line on 6 attempts per game and taking almost 9 threes on 38.6% efficiency. He will be required to manipulate one of the league's best defensive teams.
Bulls Team News
Wendell Carter Jr. is considered probable for the matchup, same with Zach LaVine, but Chandler Hutchison is OUT and is playing for the Windy City Bulls today.
Celtics Team News
Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier remain OUT for the contest, while Kemba Walker is day-to-day, not playing against the Hawks. Javonte Green is also day-to-day and is not playing in Atlanta. More information will be released closer to game time.
Two rivals face off in an East battle
The Bulls come into the game looking to keep sight of a playoff spot, having won 5 of their last 10 games and creeping up to 2.5 games behind the 8th seed. Meanwhile, Boston are trying to keep Miami at bay, sitting at 2nd in the East before their matchup against the Hawks tonight. This back-to-back aspect will add some extra flavour to the contest and give the Bulls a good chance tomorrow. ESPN's BPI matchup predictor gives the Celtics a 65.2% chance of taking a win.
How to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC Boston, NBC Chicago
If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV
Tip-off time
The Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls match will be played at the United Center, in Chicago, USA. The tip-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
