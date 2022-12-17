Highlights: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls in NBA
Photo: NBA

10:21 PMa day ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game. New York Knicks victory!
10:20 PMa day ago

Q4 - 1'

Tony Bradley notes layup
10:19 PMa day ago

Q4 - 2'

Derrick Rose hits 3-point shot
10:19 PMa day ago

Q4 - 5'

Julius Randle notes tray
10:18 PMa day ago

Q4 - 7'

Julius Randle scores 3-pointer
10:18 PMa day ago

Q4 - 10'

Immanuel Quickley notes tray
10:17 PMa day ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
9:51 PMa day ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
9:47 PMa day ago

Q3 - 2'

Jalen Brunson hits 3-pointer
9:46 PMa day ago

Q3 - 6'

Zach LaVine notes tray
9:46 PMa day ago

Q3 - 9'

Patrick Williams hits 3-point shot
9:45 PMa day ago

Q3 - 11'

RJ Barrett scores layup
9:42 PMa day ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
9:08 PMa day ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
9:04 PMa day ago

Q2 - 2'

Jalen Brunson hits 3-pointer
9:03 PMa day ago

Q2 - 4'

Zach LaVine hits 3-point shot
9:02 PMa day ago

Q2 - 6'

Alex Caruso scores layup
9:01 PMa day ago

Q2 - 10'

Jericho Sims notes tray
9:01 PMa day ago

Q2 - 11'

Derrick Jones Jr. notes tray
9:00 PMa day ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
8:36 PMa day ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
8:28 PMa day ago

Q1 - 3'

Julius Randle notes tray
8:23 PMa day ago

Q1 - 4'

Quentin Grimes hits the 3-pointer
8:22 PMa day ago

Q1 - 5'

Zach LaVine notes tray
8:21 PMa day ago

Q1 - 7'

Mitchell Robinson notes dunk
8:21 PMa day ago

Q1 - 8'

Patrick Williams hits 3-point shot
8:19 PMa day ago

Q1 - 9'

Julius Randle notes tray
8:19 PMa day ago

Q1 - 11'

RJ Barrett hits 3-pointer
8:11 PMa day ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
7:05 PMa day ago

7:00 PMa day ago

6:55 PMa day ago

6:50 PMa day ago

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:45 PMa day ago

What time is New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls of 15th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 10:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 10:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 8:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8:00 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:00 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 5:00 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8:00 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 10:00 pm: NBA League Pass

6:40 PMa day ago

Go Knicks!

6:35 PMa day ago

Go Bulls!

6:30 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup of the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Patrick Williams Nikola Vucevic Zach LaVine Coby White
6:25 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup for the Knicks

Julius Randle RJ Barrett Mitchell Robinson Quentin Grimes Immanuel Quickley
6:20 PM2 days ago

Knicks' Situation

Tom Thibodeau will be without Obi Toppin with a knee injury, Jalen Brunson with a foot injury, Ryan Arcidiacono with an ankle injury, and Trevor Keels with a groin injury.
6:15 PM2 days ago

Bulls' Situation

Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful because of an abdominal strain. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, with back problems, and Lonzo Ball, with a knee injury, are the absences of Billy Donovan.
6:10 PM2 days ago

Knicks roster

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein C: Jericho Sims F-C: Julius Randle Coach: Tom Thibodeau
6:05 PM2 days ago

Bulls' roster

G: Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green F: Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams C-F: Tony Bradley C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond Coach: Billy Donovan
6:00 PM2 days ago

Latest Results (New York Knicks)

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132  Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks 

Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks 

Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks 

Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder

5:55 PM2 days ago

Latest Results (Chicago Bulls)

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls  

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic 

New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls 

NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets 

Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

5:50 PM2 days ago

New York Knicks

New York Knicks are in sixth place, within the playoffs standings. In 28 games played, it has 15 wins and 13 losses in the Eastern Conference.
5:45 PM2 days ago

Chicago Bulls

With 16 defeats and 11 wins out of the 27 games played, the Chicago Bulls are in 11th place, outside the Eastern Conference play-in ranking zone.
5:40 PM2 days ago

Eye on the Game

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls, live this Friday (16), at the United Center, at 7 pm ET, for the NBA
5:35 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
