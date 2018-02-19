2018 NWSL Preseason Roster: Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride and Head Coach Tom Sermanni preseason roster has been released ahead of the NWSL regular season.

The roster of 22 players consists of 13 returning players from the 2017 season. Six players have not yet reported to camp due to National team commitments. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and Forward Alex Morgan are with the US Women’s National Team ahead of the She Believes Cup. While Australians Alanna Kennedy and newly acquired Emily Van Egmond will be in Portugal as Australia competes in the Algarve Cup. Additionally, defender Shelina Zadorsky, also acquired in the offseason, will be with the Canadian National Team as they play for the Algarve Cup. Newly signed defender Polina Barbosa Medeiros is currently in Brazil for camp with the Brazilian National Team. Marta Vieira de Silva and Monica Hickmann Alves will join Polina in Brazil next week.

Other players acquired via trade include, Haley Kopmeyer, Carson Pickett and Christine Nairn from the Seattle Reign. Sydney Leroux traded from Utah Royals.

Brazilian International Camila Martins Pereira returned to the roster after tearing her ACL and straining her MCL in her right knee late last season.

The Pride did not select any players from the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft. Nadia Gomez is the only player selected in the 2018 College Entry Draft. Bridget Callahan is the only non-roster invitee to report to camp.

Orlando Pride first preseason match will be on February 28th at Florida State University. Pride will host their season opener on March 24th against the Utah Royals FC. The complete 2018 season schedule will be released Tuesday, February 20th.

Striker Alex Morgan will report to the club after her duties with the USWNT in the She Believes Cup. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roster by Position

Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris (FED-USA; NYR), Haley Kopmeyer

Defenders: Monica Hickmann Alves, Polina Barbosa Medeiros (NYR), Ali Krieger, Camila Martins Pereira, Carson Pickett, Toni Pressley, Shelina Zadorsky (FED-CAN; NYR)

Midfielders: Bridget Callahan (NRI), Kristen Edmonds, Alanna Kennedy (NYR), Christine Nairn, Emily van Egmond (NYR), Dani Weatherholt

Forwards: Danica Evans, Nadia Gomes (CDP), Rachel Hill, Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan, Chioma Ubogagu, Marta Vieira de Silva

Key:

FED- 2018 Federation Player

CDP- 2018 NWSL College Draft pick

NRI- Non-Roster Invitee

NYR- Not Yet Reported to Camp