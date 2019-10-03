NWSL International Roundup: Euro Qualifiers, Olympic Qualifiers & Friendlies

NWSL will take its last FIFA International break before the final week of the 2019 regular season. International players will leave to compete in 2021 European Championship qualifiers, 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers and Friendlies. While players who represent Australia and Mexico will meet for training camps. Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will play without their internationals for a makeup match on October 5. Houston Dash will also be without their internationals as they travel for a friendly match against Tigres Femenil in Monterrey, Mexico.

Euro 2021 Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina once again called in Sky Blue FC backup goalkeeper DiDi Haračić. The eastern European side will travel to both Denmark on October 4 and Italy on October 8. Bosnia and Herzegovina find themselves even with Denmark atop Group B, only trailing on goal differential. Overall have a 2W-0D-0L record with wins over Georgia and Malta. Italy also has two wins in the group and trails Bosnia and Herzegovina on goal differential.

Iceland

Midfielders from Portland Thorns FC Dagny Brynjarsdóttir and Utah Royals FC Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir will join Iceland's National team. Iceland will travel to France on October 4th for a friendly then head to Latvia for their third qualifying match on October 8. Currently, Iceland sit atop of Group F with 6 points and a 2W-0D-0L record.

Iceland midfielder Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir. (Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland call-up midfielder Denise O’Sullivan from the North Carolina Courage for one European qualifying match. Ireland will host Ukraine in Dublin on October 8. Ireland currently in second place in Group I, trailing Germany by three points with a game at hand.

Switzerland

Portland Thorns FC send Switzerland forward Ana Crnogorčivić for two Euro qualifying matches. Switzerland will travel to Lithuania on October 4 and play Croatia at home on October 8. The Swiss are tied at the top of Group H with Belgium and Croatia. While Switzerland have a game at hand on Croatia, Belgium possess the better goal differential, holding Switzerland in second position.

Ana Crnogorčević joins Switzerland Euro qualification roster. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

2020 Olympic Qualifying

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Costa Rica

Sky Blue FC midfielder Raquel Rodriguez is called up to the Costa Rica squad. Costa Rica will enter Central America zone qualifying against Nicaragua and El Salvador in Group A. Winner of the group qualifies for the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship tournament. Costa Rica will start against Nicaragua on October 4 then El Salvador on October 8.

Jamaica

Jamaica is also competing in CONCACAF Olympic pre-Qualifying in Group B of the Carribean zone. Washington Spirit forward Cheyna Matthews was called up and has already contributed. Jamaica crushed Cuba 12-1 with Matthews scoring four goals playing 90 minutes. Matthews and Jamaica will continue their campaign against Barbados on October 4, Saint Lucia October 6 and finishing against US Virgin Islands October 8.

African Olympic Qualifying

Cameroon

Cameroon call-up Sky Blue FC defender Estelle Johnson who made her debut in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the African side. This time Johnson and Cameroon will face DR Congo in a two-legged third round tie. CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament consists of five rounds. Winner of the tournament directly qualifies for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Runner-up must play a two match playoff against Copa América runner-up Chile to qualify for the Olympics.

International Friendlies

England and Brazil

Having already qualified for the Euros 2021 by hosting the tournament, England will play two friendlies this break. The first match will be in Middlesbrough, England against Brazil. Then will travel to face Portugal in Setúbal on October 8. Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly and Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor will be in camp with England. Brazil call-up superstar Marta from the Orlando Pride and midfielder Debinha from the North Carolina Courage. After Brazil’s match with England, they will travel to face Poland their second friendly on October 8.

North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha returns to Brazilian National team. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Canada

Canada will travel to Japan to play a friendly on October 6 with nine players making the trip. Captain Christine Sinclair from Portland Thorns FC will look to break USWNT Hall of Famer Abby Wambach international goal record. Sophie Schmidt from the Houston Dash and Desiree Scott from Utah Royals FC will help shore up the midfield. Defenders, Lindsey Agnew (Houston Dash), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Rebecca Quinn (Reign FC) and Shelina Zadorski (Orlando Pride). Starting goalkeepers Steph Labbé from North Carolina Courage and Sky Blue FC Kaitlin Sheridan will make the trip to Japan.

Training Camp Call-ups

Australia

There will be no matches for Australia this break. Instead Australia will be holding a training camp to prepare for the upcoming Chile friendlies and Olympic qualifying. Chicago Red Stars backup goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold will be competing for Australia’s number one keeper job. Portland Thorns send defender Ellie Carpenter, forwards Caitlin Foord and Haley Raso. Washington Spirit midfielder Chloe Logarzo with defenders Amy Harrison and Elise Kellond-Knight return. Veteran, Alanna Kennedy from the Orlando Pride joins Australia’s training camp. Finally, Houston Dash forward Kyah Simon makes her return to the Matildas after battling injuries for most of the year.

Australian forward Kyah Simon will look to stay healthy for upcoming friendlies in November. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Mexico

Like Australia, Mexico will convene for a training camp only. Already qualified for the final qualifying tournament, Mexico will prepare for 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championships in February. Chicago Red Stars forward Katie Johnson and rookie midfielder Maria Sanchez make a return for Olympic preparations.