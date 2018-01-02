Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Andy Murray withdraws from Brisbane International as hip injury continues to be bothersome

Andy Murray withdraws from Brisbane International as hip injury continues to be bothersome

The former world number one started off his season in Abu Dhabi but has retracted on appearance in Brisbane.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

2018 has not started off the way many tennis fans hoped it would. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, and Kei Nishikori all have injury doubts ahead of the Australian Open. Andy Murray is another name added on to that list as his withdrawal from the Brisbane International leaves many doubts about his participation in Melbourne Park.

The three-time Grand Slam champion replaced Djokovic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship which gave hope to many that he would be fine ahead of his participation in the capital of Queensland. 

German Yannick Hanfmann has replaced Murray as a lucky loser and will play American Ryan Harrison in the second round. 

Murray's Emotional Instagram Post

The Brit took to Instagram to update the tennis universe on his current situation. He said in his post that he played some practice sets with some top players and that his hip is not cooperating like he would like.

He is currently reassessing his options with more rehab as his top choice and then surgery as a second choice due to the lower probability of a successful outcome than he would like. 

Murray said he will remain in Australia to test out the hip to see if it settles down in time for the Australian Open. If it doesn't, he said he will fly back home. Murray has not played since Wimbledon.

Andy Murray chose this picture because as a little kid, he just wanted to play tennis and compete, something he is currently unable to do with his hip injury (Andy Murray's Instagram)
Andy Murray chose this picture because as a little kid, he just wanted to play tennis and compete, something he is currently unable to do with his hip injury (Andy Murray's Instagram)

He finished off his post by saying. "Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level." 

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago