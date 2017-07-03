ATP Indian Wells: Milos Raonic withdraws due to hamstring injury

Raonic hitting a forehand in Delray Beach (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, citing a hamstring injury. The hamstring has been causing issues for Raonic as of late as it has been the same injury which forced him to withdraw from the Delray Beach final and pull out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco. The world number four was defending finalist points from last year where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets 2-6, 0-6.

Seeds Moving On Up

With the withdrawal of Raonic, Kei Nishikori is one of the biggest benefactors. The Japanese and world number five was originally seeded fifth but now moves to the four seed and holds his own quarter of the 96-player field. Dominic Thiem is another player who benefits from the withdrawal of Raonic as the Austrian now avoids one of the top 8 until the quarterfinals at least.

Despite these two big names, Mischa Zverev is the biggest benefactor of the world number four’s withdrawal. The top 32 seeds at the BNP Paribas Open, the first Masters 1000 event of the year. Zverev was ranked 33rd and the withdrawal of the Canadian moves the German to that 32nd seed and that all-important first round bye.

Canadian Contingent Still Strong

Despite the withdrawal of Raonic, there is still a strong group of Canadians. Eugenie Bouchard is the lone Canadian, on either the men’s or women’s side, who is entered directly into the main draw. The former Wimbledon finalist will not be seeded though. She is currently ranked 53rd in the world and hopes to better her third round showing from last year, losing to Timea Bacsinszky.

Bouchard prepares to return a serve during her match vs Coco Vandeweghe during the Australian Open (Cameron Spencer/Getty)

There are multiple Canadians in the qualifying draw. Both Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky are opening their qualifying campaigns today. Francoise Abanda was knocked out in her opening qualifying match to Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.