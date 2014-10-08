Petr Cech On The Way Out?

Petr Cech has hinted he may be forced to quit Chelsea if Jose Mourinho continues to pick Thibaut Courtois as his first-team goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

One of pre-season's biggest debates was whether Cech would receive more game time now the latter has returned from multiple loan spells with Atletico Madrid. The answer has been emphatic: Courtois has started all nine games across the Premier League and Champions League, while Cech's only start came in the Capital One Cup tie with Bolton.

The Czech Republic international suggests this cannot continue, here are his words on the subject :

"I have not spoken to anyone, but I think they know me well enough at the club (Chelsea) to know that the situation is definitely not the way I would imagine.

With the Euros (in 2016) and the national team in mind, there is no time for me to sit on the bench and not to play. If the situation will not start to improve for me, then I will want to solve it."

Cech replaced Courtois in the win over Arsenal on Saturday after the Belgian suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Alexis Sanchez.

Courtois' injury is not thought to be serious, however, and he is expected to train with Belgium on Thursday before taking part in their upcoming European qualifiers against Andorra and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco could reignite their interest, while Queens Park Rangers may also remain on his radar. Cech is still a potential match-winner when he does play, but unfortunately, there are no signs to suggest he will topple arguably the sport's best young goalkeeper anytime soon.