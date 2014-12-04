Loic Remy: "Our squad gives us the edge"

Jose Mourinho's side maintained their six point lead over defending champions Manchester Citym after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

The home side won the game despite being without top scorer Diego Costa due to suspension, but back-up forwards Didier Drogba and Loic Remy scored in his absence.

Remy feels the victory showed they can win without star players like Costa and said:

"We know the quality of Diego - he can score and is a really good striker. We like the way he's playing.

"But this was a real opportunity for Didier and for me, to show we can win without Diego.

"We need everybody. The squad is really strong and that makes the difference between us and the other teams.

"We will keep going to try and keep the distance from our closest opponent. It's six points and that's really good. We try to continue in this way."

Manager Jose Mourinho also feels having three strikers in top form is the difference between this season and the last:

"We have three strikers this season all of them scoring goals. In the Premier League, Drogba and Remy have scored. They don't play so many minutes but when they do they are there. For us that's important.

"More important than that is our approach. We don't cry because somebody is suspended, we just try to be positive and give confidence to the players who are going to play."

Hazard admits it was vital Chelsea bounced back following the disappointing goal-less draw at Sunderland.

He said: "It was important to win because we lost two points last week against Sunderland.

"We want to stay on top. This was a very good match, I think. We played very well.

Through the first 15 minutes, it wasn't good. After the start, we did very well. We created a lot of chances and we scored three beautiful goals. We are six points in front and we want to stay there."