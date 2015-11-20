Chelsea - Norwich City - Pre-Match Analysis: Blues desperate for three points

At almost halfway through the league campaign this season, the defending champions Chelsea and promoted club Norwich City are hanging on by their finger nails over the relegation zone.

Both clubs will battle to achieve the resurgence they need to bounce back up the table. Chelsea, who statistically have close to no chance of competing in the title race anymore, will still look to secure European tournament qualification. Norwich are desperate to stay in the top flight at all costs.

Now that the last international break of 2015 has concluded, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich can spectate his club's recently scrutinized manager Jose Mourinho once again as he has the full attention of the Blues.

Squads and Formation

Chelsea

The (4-2-3-1) formation will return once again as Mourinho has favored since his return to the club in 2013. Chelsea are conceding 1.92 goals per game with Asmir Begovic in for Thibaut Courtois who just returned to training, but the struggle of the defence overall has not assisted him all season.

A defence that includes the likes of captain John Terry, Gary Cahill, highly rated young French prospect Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, are struggling to keep clean sheets through the 12 games thus far. Branislav Ivanovic could return after being out with injury for the last seven matches in all competitions.

The defensive midfield pairing of Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic will need to maximize their presence on the pitch if the potential of dominating possession and creating chances is to return. Ramires, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and John Obi Mikel will probably be substitutes and make an appearance depending on the situation on the field. Fabregas has managed only one assist so far, despite being the league leader last season.

It is a no-brainer that Willian start with his appealing work rate and sublime free kick ability this season. Willian and forward Diego Costa lead the club in scoring with two goals. Eden Hazard had an illness during international duty, but will most likely get the nod over Oscar in the attacking midfield. Pedro, the highlight summer signing for the Blues, could line up on the right wing to overwhelmingly puncture the Norwich defence.

Diego Costa has been subpar throughout the season, leaving Mourinho with the choice to possibly start Loic Remy up front as the single striker. Radamel Falcao is out with an injury, not assisting to the 1.33 goals per match effort Chelsea have achieved.

Norwich

The (4-4-1-1) formation has been favorited by manager Alex Neil this season and will have the return of captain and defender Russell Martin are serving suspension against Swansea City. Similarly, the club is averaging 1.92 goals conceded per match, but one clean sheet in 12 games is a colossal issue.

In the midfield, their top scorer Nathan Redmond (four goals) is doubtful but may return into the squad. Matthew Jarvis will be out for another match. With Norwich losing six of the last eight against Chelsea, Alexander Tettey and Youssouf Mulumbu need to control the world class midfielders if looking to gain any points at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, Wes Hoolahan may not feature in the starting 11 due to lack of fitness acquired from appearing in both matches for Ireland in a short span of just three days. Hoolahan has five assists so far this season, which could be vital in setting up the single striker Cameron Jerome past the champions.

Tactical Overview

Chelsea

The Blues have been scrambling when defending and have lacked the creativity to unleash their undeniable finishing ability. Under Mourinho's philosophy, defending is a vital key in reaching success as they did last season. However, the back line has rarely been able to absorb the pressure, especially on crosses and tracking back in the opposing teams counter-attack.

The goal differential is also not being assisted by the difficulty Chelsea has in converting scoring opportunities. The minimal effort in overwhelmingly charging towards the opponents penalty box leaves the back line stationary and 10 players behind the ball while Chelsea pass back and forth in front of goal, resulting in less scoring. Chelsea need to become comfortable by making Norwich uncomfortable in defense.

Norwich

Norwich need to continue the confidence they have obtained after winning on their last match day. Like Stoke City, Norwich must be disciplined in closing the passing gaps and not becoming frustrated when Chelsea hold the ball for most of the match.

Chelsea have been prone to make defensive mistakes at some point of the match, so utilizing these chances in front of goal is significant in getting a critical goal. The absence of pace at the right back position for Chelsea unless Baba Rahman plays in place of Cesar Azpilicueta on the left is a weakness demonstrated across the season by clubs like Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and more.