Damallsvenkan Week Six Round-up: Rosengård and Linköpings continue their 100 per cent start

The early stages of the Damallsvenskan title race remain as tight as ever, with both Linköpings FC and FC Rosengård still tied at the top on points as they maintained their perfect starts to the season.

As well as wins for them two in week six, here are the rest of the results.

Linköping still flawless

Linköping continued their 100 per cent record as they beat Umeå IK FF 3-0. They took the lead in the 10th minute through Kristine Minde, but it would take until the second half for them to extend their lead when Pernille Mosegaard Harder scored twice to secure the win while they picked up their first clean sheet of the season.

Linköpings remain in second place, whilst Umeå stay in the relegation places in 11th.

As are Rosengård

Rosengård picked up a win over Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC, but it was a lot tougher than they would have hoped for. It took just four minutes for them to take the lead through Ella Masar's strike and then Natasha Andonova, who had assisted the opener, found the back of the net in the 25th minute to make it 2-0.

Midway through the second half Göteborg pulled a goal back trough Pauline Hammarlund, but Rosengård held on to secure all three points to remain top of the league. Göteborg, meanwhile, drop down to fifth place.

Also on Saturday, Djurgårdens IF picked up a 2-1 win over Mallbackens IF. After a goalless first half, Djurgårdens took the lead through Madeleine Stegius and, in the 64th minute, they doubled their advantage through Carolina Mendes.

One minute after conceding a second, Antonia Göransson scored to pull a goal back for Mallbackens, but they could not pull a goal back as Djurgårdens picked up the win that saw them move two places higher to fourth, whilst Mallbackens remain in tenth place.

Draws galore on Sunday, while Eskilstuna keep up their chase

On Sunday, Vittsjö GIK and KIF Örebro DFF played out a goalless draw to remain in eighth and seventh respectively. The clubs remain separated only by the alphabet.

A more eventful draw on the same day saw Piteå IF fight back from two down to share the spoils with Kvarnsvedens IK. Kvarnsvedens were 2-0 up after 32 minutes through goals from Meghan Toohey and Denise Sundberg, but, four minutes later Piteå pulled one back through Felicia Karlsson.

It would take until the 72nd minute for them to find an equaliser when June Pedersen scored directly from a corner, and neither side could find the winner in the remaining minutes. Despite drawing, Piteå drop down one position down to sixth whilst Kvarnsvedens remain in ninth.

In the week's final game, Eskilstuna United DFF beat bottom-placed side Kristianstads DFF 1-0 thanks to Louise Quinn's header in the 13th minute. The win sees Eskilstuna remain in third place, but six points off of the top two as they continued their perfect starts.