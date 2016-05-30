Loftus-Cheek named player of Toulon tournament

Chelsea FC youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been awarded the player of the Toulon tournament.

Playing a big role

The 20-year-old has become the first English player since Alan Shearer back in 1991 to collect the coveted award as he was a huge influence in helping Gareth Southgate's squad lift the title for the first time in 22 years.

England were excellent throughout the tournament winning all four of their group games and rounded off their success with the trophy with a 2-1 victory over France with Loftus-Cheek scoring the winning goal.

Not only does Loftus-Cheek join Shearer on the coveted list the likes of Javier Mascherano, Thierry Henry and James Rodriguez all winning the award in the past.

Loftus-Cheek certainly staked his claim to be a frequent feature in Antonio Conte's side next season and another Stamford Bridge youngster who impressed was striker Lewis Baker with the youngster collect the golden boot award scoring four with one of them been the opening goal in the tournament's final.

Above: England players celebrating as they lift the Toulon trophy for the first time in 22 years | Photo: AFP / Getty Images

Very impressive

This was England's first victory in the tournament since 1994 and Southgate said that he was very impressed with his sides performances throughout the tournament.

Southgate told fa.com that they were the "best team in the tournament" and his side was "exceptional" in the final match against France and for "the whole two weeks" and have a "winning mentality."

Difficult year

​​The Toulon tournament brings the under-21 campaign to a close with nine victories in their 11 games with the other two been draws. They will return this September when they take on Norway in their European qualifying campaign and Southgate looked back over what had been a successful year.

Southgate said that it has been a "difficult year" losing players through "injury" and the "senior team" so he admitted that it has been "difficult" to get "stability in the group."

He continued saying what had impressed him the most was how much the side has "learned" and how they have "come together" and have "embraced everything" that Southgate and his staff "tried to do" and the victory will give them confidence "collectively and individually."