Hazard confirms desire to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has confirmed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge despite strong links with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Staying put

Hazard was the best player in the country back in the 2014/15 season, having been a key asset in Chelsea winning both the Capital One Cup and Premier Leagu,e with the Belgian picking up the PFA Player of the Year along the way.

However he and the club had a season to forget last season with Hazard struggling for both form and fitness for the majority of the season, as he could only manage four league goals in his 30 appearances.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to both PSG and Real Madrid but before he captains Belgium to the Euro 2016 tournament in the absence of Vincent Kompany has insisted that he will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

He told TeleFoot that a move to the Parc des Princes were "not part" of his plans as he as a "contract until 2020" and he feels "good here" in England and doesn't want to "finish on a season like that."

Hazard continued saying that he left former club Lille "as a boss" and that he would like to leave Chelsea "as a boss" if he were to "leave one day" but said that for the "time being" he will "of course" remain in the capital.

Above: Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action for Belgium | Photo: Sky Sports

Difficult campaign

Hazard did pick up his form towards the back end of last season scoring against both Tottenham and Liverpool but admitted how difficult the campaign was for him.

He said that "everything was complicated" and it was "difficult" as for "five or six years" he has been at his "best" and this was the "first season" where it has been "more difficult."

Hazard continued saying that everyone knows that a career has "high and lows" but believes that it was "meant to happen this season" and Hazard is hopeful that it "doesn't happen again next season."