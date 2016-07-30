Lucy Quinn signs for Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town have added to their league-leading attack today by signing Lucy Quinn from Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in 28 games for the FAWPL South Division side last term and now, just three weeks away from the beginning of the third division's season, she has earned her reward for such a record in the form of a jump up to the FAWSL.

Such a signing is urgently required for the Lady Glovers though, who have lost their top-scorer for the rest of the season due to pregnancy.

Sarah Wiltshire has certainly been the league's stand-out player this season but, after scoring 11 goals in 12 league games this term, she announced her good news earlier this week - news that means she will miss the rest of 2016.

However, Jamie Sherwood is very positive about Quinn coming in as his team look to maintain their lead at the top of the WSL 2 table.

"Lucy will give a different dimension to our attacking threat, along with fierce competition for places in our final games of the season," he told the club's official website.

Can Lucy Quinn help fill the void left by Sarah Wiltshire? (Photo: Julian Herbert -The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Bronze business to take care of first

However, Quinn will not be available for selection this weekend as the Lady Glovers visit Aston Villa, with her currently soaking up the sun in Portugal while representing England at the European Championships for Beach Football.

England lost to Switzerland but then beat Greece earlier today, setting up a third place play-off with the hosts tomorrow morning - though it could have been the final they were looking forward to, had they won the former game.

Quinn and her team led the Swiss 4-3 too, but a late brace from captain Sandra Maurer saw England left disappointed after extra time.

The chance to clinch a bronze medal remains an exciting prospect though and Sherwood has wished the team the best for the big game, saying: "We wish Lucy and her England team mates the very best of luck in the European Tournament in Portugal and we look forward to seeing her upon her return."