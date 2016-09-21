We've been working on set pieces, insists Ragnar Klavan after netting first Liverpool goal against Derby

Ragnar Klavan believes Liverpool have improved at set-pieces at both ends of the pitch as he reflected on opening his account for the club in their win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

The Reds deservedly cruised into the fourth round of the EFL Cup as Klavan took advantage of an error at a corner to fire home, before second-half efforts from Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi made sure of the victory.

And goalscoring defender Klavan felt that the performance demonstrated the work that Jürgen Klopp's men have been doing on the training pitches to improve how they defend and attack from corners and free-kicks.

Reds' defender pleased to net first goal

The Estonia captain acknowledged what he called a "really nice moment" to score his first goal for the club since signing on a free transfer in the summer.

"But I was really happy that I could help the team," Klavan told Liverpoolfc.com as he spoke about Liverpool's performance in which they had "a lot of possession" and "dominated the game."

He admitted he was "in the right place at the right time" to open the scoring before joking that he was "maybe [in] the wrong place" but that was "there and made a goal."

The experienced centre-back declared that they "didn't give away any goals" after that and "to the end" were "good" to see off their Championship opponents.

Klavan's finish came less than a week after another defender opened the scoring shortly after a set-piece, Dejan Lovren volleying in the breakthrough goal in Friday's 2-1 win at Chelsea.

And according to the 30-year-old, the goals are coming as a result of hard work to improve.

"We work a lot on defensive set-pieces and also offensive ones," he continued, insisting that "slowly" people can see that their "defensive ones are getting better" and "also our offensive ones" where they are "nicking some goals."

I'm only thinking about the team, says Klavan

However, despite scoring, Klavan had nothing to say when asked whether he felt he had boosted his chances of returning to the line-up in the Premier League - insisting he is only focused on the team.

He said that he hasn't "really thought about it" but insisted it was "really important" to have come back from a knee injury and to now "stay fit", but added: "We are just one team and whoever plays is ready to play. That's a nice feeling."