Jürgen Klopp suggests January transfer window business a possibility as he highlights Liverpool's lack of wingers

Jürgen Klopp has suggested he is ready to use the January transfer window to strengthen his Liverpool squad as he admitted that there is a lack of depth in wide positions.

Danny Ings' long-term knee injury has sidelined him for the season, while Sadio Mane will be absent in January to play at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal - affecting the number of options available to the manager.

And he has revealed that he would be willing to use the upcoming window to bring in players capable of maintaining the Reds' sublime start to the Premier League season.

Reds must ensure they are 'prepared', says the boss

Klopp admitted that Liverpool "watch the market all the time" and "of course need to be prepared for different situations" such as injuries.

He acknowledged that they "already knew about" the African Cup of Nations and Mane, so they "don't need to be influenced or surprised" by that.

However, he said that it "could be a moment when we approach the market" but that it's "not about how many strikers" the club has, instead adding: "Three strikers is enough, I think. But when Sadio is away we will be without a winger. We do not have many wingers, I would say."

Klopp said that Roberto Firmino "could play as a kind of a winger" which would give the team "two strikers" but he declared that the season is "a long way to go from January onwards" and "that month of January is busy" with fixtures.

He said that if Liverpool reach the semi-finals of the League Cup, with a fixture against Leeds United awaiting in the quarters later this month, then January could be "the busiest month of the whole year" which he believes they "need to be prepared for."

Klopp 'not too happy' with Mane's absence

Mane is likely to be gone for at least a fortnight, with this year's Cup of Nations - hosted by Gabon - starting on January 14 and lasting until February 5.

The winger, who only joined from Southampton in a £30 million deal in July, is expected to miss clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea - a blow given his early impact on Merseyside.

But Liverpool have been boosted by Matip's snub to represent Cameroon. He will stay with the club's non-internationals in the coming international break next week as a result of turning down the chance to play for his country to focus on club football.

Klopp admitted that as a manager he's "not too happy" to be without players in January, but said he isn't "the person to say anything" about the African Nations Cup.

He said that it is their "big tournament" and you can't demand they play it in the summer because "that is quite difficult in Africa", but admitted it is "three weeks" and they "knew it before" so "have to find a solution."

"I've not spoken to Joel Matip about this much," continued the Reds boss, "But he wasn't with the national team last time and he's not with them this time."

He said that the defender's situation is "different" to that of Mane because "he lived in Senegal" while Matip "was brought up in Germany" and Klopp is "pretty sure" he "will stay here."