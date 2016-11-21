Opinion: Are Liverpool better prepared for any injury crisis this season?

Around this time last year, Liverpool were struggling with injuries across all departments and only Jürgen Klopp knows how he and his staff managed to cope with all the notable absentees in the starting eleven.

Fast forward to today and things don't look all that bad for the Reds. Playing some fantastic attacking football and looking like they are serious contenders for the league title, things are much rosier at Anfield.

The upcoming months of December and January are the real tests for any team, let alone Liverpool, to prove their mettle and show that they are serious about their ambitions.

To do that, a fully fit starting eleven is what any manager would hope for, but it seems that in the Reds case, they are well backed up for any mid-season injuries that may come their way.

Squad depth will only benefit Klopp and co.

Klopp's boys have been at it in every game so far this season, working their socks off and the results plus performances are there for all to see as the goals keep flying in for the Reds.

With a style as demanding as this, even Klopp will be wary not to over-exert this Liverpool side. But the German can rest assured in the fact that he has enough in his ranks to deal with any injury troubles this season.

In attack, the duo of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi are useful assets to bring into the starting eleven fold whenever Klopp would need them.

In midfield, Adam Lallana is the only one who is on the sidelines currently while the rest of the side keeps working tirelessly to keep the same rhythm going for the team.

The emergence of club captain Jordan Henderson as a No.6 in midfield has given the returning Emre Can some much-needed relief, as the German was so vital to the team's midfield last season.

Can has always been a good presence in midfield for the Reds and now that his captain has taken to the his new role, he will be looking to be more of a box-to-box midfielder and attack a little more with each passing game.

The signing of Dutch workhorse Georginio Wijnaldum has paid off for Klopp and keeping veteran Lucas Leiva at the club has also given the boss some dependable options to play in midfield or defence in the case of the Brazilian.

With Lallana out, Wijnaldum will look to do his best in a midfield three that keep at it non-stop for the entirety of any game they play.

In defence, the Reds have still been letting in the odd goal but the back-line has looked solid in general with the additions of Estonian Ragnar Klavan and German goalkeeper Loris Karius increasing the competition amongst the defenders.

The German has settled well in his first-team role and Klavan is a dependable back-up for Klopp, if in any case either of Dejan Lovren or Joel Matip need some rest or are injured. The ill-disciplined Mamadou Sakho is also an option but it will certainly be interesting to see if his future still lies at the club or not.

James Milner has been excellent in his role at left-back and has successfully managed to keep out the erratic Spaniard Alberto Moreno. Milner's work rate from the left hand side is an invaluable asset to have in both defense and attack for the way Klopp wants his team to play.

Nathaniel Clyne is on his own on the right of defense and while the Englishman is as fit as he can ever be, one might think a back-up to him would only benefit the team and Clyne himself.

The Reds can compete in domestic competitions as well

The absence of any European pressures has only benefitted Klopp and his team as they have put in all their efforts on a high position in the league. In any case, with the depth that the squad has in each department of the field, they should be more than capable of challenging for the league cup, which they came so close to winning last term, and also giving it a go at the FA Cup.

These cups can prove as great incentives for this hardworking Liverpool side that looks like it is going places under Klopp and with all the quality that Klopp possesses, who would bet against him and the club winning silverware this season?

With the next international break coming in March, the Reds will be looking to remain fit and keep firing on all fronts to ensure that they do not end this season empty handed and have something to show for all their passion and all the hardwork they've been putting in.