Primera Division - Week 11 Review: Top three move ahead

The Primera Division's title race seems to have gone from four to three clubs as Levante's win over Valencia sees the gap between third and fourth grows to seven points.

Top three all win

The leaders FC Barcelona continued their unbeaten start with a 2-1 win over the champions Athletic Club. They took the lead in the 17th minute with Vicki Losada's close control in the box found herself with enough room to blast the ball into the bottom corner, clipping the inside of the post with enough power that the ball rebounded out of the goal. This was Losada's debut since joining from Arsenal.

Athletic pulled a goal back when Erika's free-kick hit the hand of Andressa Alves, who was in the Barcelona wall, and the referee pointed to the spot. Erika took the penalty herself and dispatched it into the top corner.

But in the second half, Barcelona won their own penalty when Eunate Arraiza Otazu tripped Ange N'Guessan in the box which Jennifer Hermoso expertly converted.

The defeat effectively ends Athletic Club's title challenge as they sit 15 points behind Barcelona, although Athletic do have a game in a hand.

Athletico Madrid remained in second place as they comfortably beat Santa Teresa 3-1.

They took the lead in the fourth minute through Sonia Bermudez's finish after being picked out in the box by Priscila Borja. Three minutes later, they doubled their lead when Esther Gonzalez picked out the bottom corner.

Late on in the second half, Genoveva Añonma made it 3-0, her first goal for Athletico Madrid before Raquel Rodriguez scored a consolation goal for Santa Teresa in the 90th minute. Despite the defeat, Santa Teresa remain in 8th place.

In the battle of the unbeaten sides, Levante U.D. defeated Valencia C.F. 2-1 in the Valencian derby which was watched by 8,122 spectators. Levante took the lead when Charlyn Corral's free-kick hit the woodwork and Olivia Oprea was there to score the rebound.

Seven minutes into the second half, Levante doubled their lead when Corral won a penalty which Carolina Marin converted. Valencia pulled a goal back in the 61st minute when Estefania Banini curled the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box. Valencia looked for the equaliser, but Levante held on to secure the victory.

Levante remains in third, whilst Valencia sit seven points behind them in fourth.

Relegation clashes

In a relegation six-pointer, RCD Espanyol and Fundacion Albacete shared an epic 3-3 draw wth the point enough to see Albacete move out of the relegation places.

It was the away side who took the lead in the 30th minute Aida picked out the bottom corner with a smart finish. Things got worse for Espanyol when they made a mess of clearing a corner and Aida blasted the ball into the top corner for her second goal. Espanyol pulled a goal back three minutes later when a swift passing move opened up the defence allowed Pilar Garrote to score before a wonderful solo effort from Paloma allowed Espanyol to equalise in first half stoppage time.

Ten minutes into the second half, Espanyol took the lead for the first time in the game through Cristina Baudet's faint header which found the bottom far corner. It looked like this would be the winner until Albacete equalised through Bautista's penalty.

Bottom side U.D. Tacuense suffered a heavy defeat to Rayo Vallecano who climbed up to ninth place. Estella Fernandez put Rayo in front in the 23rd minute, and two minutes later, Natalia Pablos doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Two minutes into the second half, Estella Fernandez turned provider as her cross was converted expertly by Cristina Auñon. Auñon's wonderful assist allowed Shelia Garcia to score Rayo's fourth. Natalia Pablos scored her second goal before Tacuense scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute to make the final score 5-1.

Tenerife beat Oiartzun K.E. 2-1 to close the gap on the top four to just one point, whilst the defeat sees Oiartzun drop into the relegation zone. Oiartzun took the lead in the 14th minute when Carolina González capitalised upon Tenerife's keeper Noelia Ramos' error.

A goalkeeping error led to Tenerife's equaliser 11 minutes later with Ayano Dozono taking advantage. Tenerife took the lead in the 83rd minute when Pisco's cross picked out Anna who headed the ball into the net.

Mid-table battles

Real Betis closed the gap on Real Sociedad to just one point with a 2-0 victory. Betis took the lead in the 44th minute when Ana González's corner was eventually forced in by Laura González. Real Sociedad looked for the equaliser and they were only denied by the heroics of Betis' keeper Miriam López. And then in the 81st minute, Paula Moreno scored a wonderful solo goal that gave Sociedad's keeper Cris Cornejo no chance.

A late equaliser allowed Sporting Club to remain in seventh place, and ahead of Zaragoza. Nuria Mallada put Zaragoza in front in just the seventh minute, and the score remained 1-0 until the 85th minute when Martin-Prieto fired in an equaliser in the 85th minute. Zaragoza dropped down one place to tenth.