Potter and Moore commit to Notts County

Former Birmingham City duo Jo Potter and Jade Moore have extended their stay at Notts County after their initial short-term deals ran out at the end of the 2016 season.

Jo Potter

The more senior of the two, Potter is one of the more well-travelled players in the team, as well as nine seasons with the Blues (over three separate spells), Potter has spent time at Chesterfield, Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Everton, Leicester.

Having just passed her 32 birthday, Potter shows no signs of slowing down, having gradually moved around the pitch from left winger to central midfielder before adapting her play even more to feature for England as a centre-back; her adaptivity a gift for any team. Known for her excellent crossing ability, Potter is a devil when it comes to free kicks, given how the Lady Pies struggled in front of goal last term, Potter’s delivery could be crucial to boosting their goal scoring record in the league.

"Pleased" to have signed a new deal with County, Potter is looking forward to the upcoming Spring Series and 2017-18 season, "excited" about what can be achieved on the pitch.

Jade Moore

Worksop-born Moore is best known for the five seasons she spent [with Potter] at Birmingham, becoming an integral part of David Parker’s squad but she had enjoyed a two-year spell with Lincoln City and three years at Leeds United/Carnegie. Linking back up with manager Rick Passmoor as well as a number of her old Leeds teammates when she and Potter made the mid-season switch to Notts after buying out the remainder of their contracts at Birmingham.

Her time at County last year spent between her natural position shielding the back-line and dropping into a centre-back role due to the high number of injuries in the team, having made herself indispensable for the Lady Pies in her short-time in Nottingham. Known for her ability to break-up play and get stuck in, Moore is well on her way to sealing a spot in the England squad for the 2017 Euros.

"Enjoying" her football again, Moore is similarly happy to have penned a new deal with Notts, happy to be part of the set-up for the coming year and a half.

Passmoor left delighted

With questions over the club's future all answered recently with the buy-out of the men's team, Passmoor is "delighted" to have both English internationals signed up for the next 18 months. Referring to the duo as "exceptional players", the coach was happy with how both settled into the team and location, showing their ability on the pitch, expecting even more from both with regular football (and a strong pre-season under their belts).