Antonio Conte left "disappointed" but insists Chelsea must now "restart"

Chelsea's incredible 13 game consecutive winning run came to a screeching halt at the hands of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur after a 2-0 defeat to the fellow title challengers. However, despite being "disappointed" with the loss, Antonio Conte has called for his side to immediately "restart".

Reflecting on the game

It was a comfortable victory for Spurs in the end, despite all of the pre-game build up and Conte felt that the Blues had lost to a "good team", who he believes are "really strong". A brace from midfielder Dele Alli was enough to secure the victory for his side, but Conte felt he saw an even game with "great balance" between both of the sides who he once again called "strong."

Conte admitted that both of Alli's goals were "similar" which is something that may normally be a cause for concern to a manager, but the Italian instead remembered his own playing days when he had made similar mistakes in a game, which he believes "can happen".

Even though he felt his team started the second half "very well" his opponents second goal came at the "best moment" for them and the "worst moment" for his side and they were unable to get back into the game from there on.

Focus on the future

However, the passionate boss was not full of doom and gloom after the final whistle as he was quick to remind people that this "process" only began "five months" ago and that it is still very much early days for him and his ideas.

Conte insisted that everyone involved must be "pleased" with the unbeaten run as it is a feat that is "not easy", particularly in the Premier League and was adamant that his priority was to "get back winning" and help Chelsea "improve".

The fact that Chelsea sit top of the league is something that Conte is clearly proud of, especially after such a short space of time in charge of the club and the fact he is doing it with "the same players" that struggled so badly last season. Now the Blues will look to rebuild and restart a new record at the first possible opportunity.